Ex-FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino Fears Retaliation, Claims 'They're Going to Come For Me'

Former FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino expresses fear of being targeted by a Democratic administration after leaving his post, citing concerns about politically motivated investigations and the weaponization of the justice system. He believes he and Director Kash Patel acted appropriately during their tenure but anticipates facing repercussions.

Former FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino has expressed significant fear for his safety following his departure from the role, believing he will be targeted by political opponents.

Bongino served ten months under Director Kash Patel, beginning in March 2025, before returning to his podcasting career. His appointment was considered unconventional, as he lacked prior FBI experience and had previously been critical of the organization. Despite receiving praise from President Donald Trump upon his resignation, Bongino voiced his concerns on Sean Hannity’s podcast, stating he is 'scared' and anticipates 'thugs' being sent to his home.

He maintains that he and Patel operated 'by the book,' utilizing external legal counsel, but fears a future Democratic administration will 'rewrite the book' as they allegedly did with President Trump’s post-presidency legal challenges. Bongino’s anxieties stem from what he perceives as a pattern of politically motivated investigations, referencing the 'Russia hoax' and 'Crossfire Hurricane' investigation into Trump’s alleged ties to Russian interference in the 2016 election.

He highlighted the lack of accountability for those involved in these investigations, fueling his apprehension. He specifically pointed to the recent indictment of former FBI Director James Comey over a social media post, interpreting it as evidence of a willingness to weaponize the justice system. Bongino also expressed concern that Democrats might pursue trivial charges, such as 'jaywalking or mattress tag ripping,' to harass and intimidate individuals.

His fears are compounded by past clashes within the FBI, notably a disagreement with then-Attorney General Pam Bondi regarding the handling of the Epstein files and the alleged client list. He was internally blamed for missing footage from the night of Epstein’s death. During his time at the FBI, Bongino reportedly considered leaving the organization due to the conflict with Bondi, who maintained that the Epstein client list did not exist and that his death was a suicide.

Bongino felt Bondi overpromised regarding the Epstein files and underdelivered. He previously used the term 'thugs' to describe FBI agents, but his current statement suggests a more targeted fear of retribution from political adversaries. Bongino’s concerns raise questions about the potential for political retaliation against former officials and the integrity of the justice system.

He believes a Democratic administration will not act 'the right thing' when in power, and he is deeply worried about the potential for abuse of power and the targeting of individuals for political reasons. The situation highlights a growing sense of polarization and distrust in government institutions





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