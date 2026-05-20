Ex-fiancee of missing businessman Lee Andrews claims to have received threatening messages

Alana Percival, the ex-fiance of missing businessman Lee Andrews, has claimed to have received threatening messages in the middle of the night warning her to stop talking about him. She has spoken out in detail about the elaborate scams she claims she was victim to during her relationship with Lee and has issued a warning to his wife Katie.

Lee Andrews ' ex-fiance Alana Percival has claimed to have received ' threatening messages ' in the middle of the night warning her to stop talking about him.

According to his wife Katie Price, she last heard from Lee, 43, on Wednesday and he has been missing ever since. Katie suspects her husband may have been kidnapped. In a new podcast, Alana spoke in detail about the elaborate scams she claims she was victim to during her relationship with Lee and issued a fresh warning to Katie.

When all of this first started, Alana knew she had a choice: stay quiet or speak up for women who either don't yet realize the situation they're in or don't feel they have a voice. Alana has spoken out to warn Katie, stating that she just worries for her welfare and fears that Lee may end up getting her arrested or a flight ban





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Lee Andrews Alana Percival Threatening Messages Elaborate Scams Marriage Missing Suspicion Of Kidnapping Warning To Katie Public Forum

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