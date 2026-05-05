Ex-Flight Attendant Admits to Being Eight Times Over Alcohol Limit on Flight

A former British Airways flight attendant, Deborah Merritt, admitted to being over eight times the legal alcohol limit on a flight to Malaga, citing stress as a contributing factor. She was fined and lost her 37-year career with the airline.

A former British Airways flight attendant , Deborah Merritt , has explained her excessive alcohol consumption on a flight to Malaga , Spain, as a response to significant personal stress.

The incident occurred last month on a flight departing from Heathrow Airport. Merritt, a 59-year-old resident of Basingstoke, Hampshire, reportedly consumed a substantial amount of wine, leading to a breathalyzer test revealing an alcohol level of 70 micrograms per 100 milliliters of breath. This figure is drastically above the legal limit for flight crew, which is set at nine micrograms.

Following the discovery, Merritt was immediately removed from active duty and secured in a seat at the rear of the aircraft until the plane landed, at which point she was arrested by authorities. Her long-standing career with British Airways, spanning 37 years, came to an abrupt end as a result of her arrest and subsequent legal proceedings.

The court heard that Merritt had consumed several bottles of wine the day prior to the flight, believing the alcohol would have metabolized by the time of her shift. Her defense counsel, Ghulam Ali, emphasized her distressed state due to a family matter as a contributing factor to her actions. Merritt herself expressed profound regret and devastation at the loss of her job, a profession she clearly cherished.

A subsequent test confirmed a reading of 52 micrograms, leading to her admission of a drink-related charge. Uxbridge Magistrates Court imposed a fine of £768, along with an additional £392 in court costs. The case highlights the strict regulations governing alcohol consumption for aviation professionals and the serious consequences of non-compliance. British Airways has been contacted for a statement regarding the incident and the termination of Merritt’s employment.

The incident raises questions about the support systems available to airline staff dealing with personal difficulties and the potential for preventative measures to avoid similar situations in the future. The details of the family incident were not disclosed in court, but were presented as a key element in understanding Merritt’s behavior. The court proceedings were relatively brief, with Merritt entering a guilty plea and accepting the imposed penalties.

The substantial fine and costs reflect the severity of the offense and the potential risk posed to passenger safety. The case serves as a stark reminder of the responsibilities held by flight crew and the importance of adhering to safety protocols. The impact of this incident extends beyond Merritt herself, potentially affecting the reputation of British Airways and raising concerns among passengers about the well-being of airline staff.

The airline industry is known for its demanding work schedules and the emotional toll it can take on employees, making mental health support a crucial aspect of employee welfare. The details of this case underscore the need for ongoing dialogue and proactive measures to address the challenges faced by aviation professionals. The incident also prompts a review of existing policies and procedures related to alcohol consumption and employee assistance programs within British Airways and the wider airline industry.

The long tenure of Merritt with the company, 37 years, adds another layer of complexity to the case, highlighting the loss of a seasoned professional and the potential impact on her future career prospects. The court’s decision to impose a fine rather than a custodial sentence suggests a degree of sympathy for Merritt’s circumstances, but also underscores the seriousness of her offense.

The case is likely to be discussed within the aviation community as a cautionary tale and a reminder of the importance of responsible behavior among flight crew





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

British Airways Flight Attendant Alcohol Limit Malaga Stress Deborah Merritt Uxbridge Magistrates Court Airline Incident Aviation Safety Employee Welfare

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kerry Katona admits 'I'm waiting for the shoe to drop' in heartbreaking updateKerry Katona, who is set to appear on Sunday Brunch to discuss her upcoming tour, has admitted she can't shake a heartbreaking concern about her home life with partner Paolo Margaglione

Read more »

Flight attendant shares reason they greet passengers and it's not to be politeA flight attendant has shared the reason cabin crew greet every passenger boarding the plane, and it has nothing to do with just being polite. There's a lot more to the simple act

Read more »

Countryfile’s Matt Baker admits to living ‘double life’ after family moveCountryfile presenter Matt Baker has opened up about his life on the Durham farm, admitting he now leads a 'double life' after his family's move to the countryside

Read more »

East Kilbride boss admits star man will exit club after stellar season in League TwoJohn Robertson has played his last game for East Kilbride after guiding them to the League Two title

Read more »

Flight declares emergency after passenger attacks attendant and tries to enter cockpitUnited Airlines flight 1837 sounded the alarm as it was landing at New York's Newark international airport after a passenger threatened flight attendants.

Read more »

Flight declares emergency after passenger attacks attendant and tries to enter cockpitUnited Airlines flight 1837 sounded the alarm as it was landing at New York's Newark international airport after a passenger threatened flight attendants.

Read more »