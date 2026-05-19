Ex-glamour model Katie Price claims her husband Lee Andrews was 'detained in a van with his hands tied' after his disappearance in Dubai

Former glamour model Katie Price, 47, has reported that her fourth husband, Lee Andrews, 42, is missing, five days after she last heard from him. She claimed that he was 'detained in a van with his hands tied' after his disappearance. Katie has now released his last communication in the hope it will help track him down, while his mother, Trisha, has issued a desperate plea for his return.

Lee Andrews claimed he had been arrested near a hostile ' black site ', in his last texts to his wife, Katie Price . The worried former glamour model, 47, declared over the weekend her fourth husband, 42, is missing, five days after she last heard from him and claimed he was 'detained in a van with his hands tied' after his disappearance.

Katie has now released her last communication with Lee in the hope it will help track him down, while his mother, Trisha, has issued a desperate plea for his return





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Katie Price Lee Andrews Missing Detained Black Site Fears

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Katie Price's husband Lee Andrews officially declared missingKatie Price, who is married to Lee Andrews, revealed her fears of him being kidnapped and detained in a van with his hands tied after their last conversation. She also mentioned being in contact with the head of CID in Dubai who couldn't locate him but confirmed he hadn't been detained.

Read more »

Katie Price's husband Lee Andrews 'declared missing person'Katie Price's husband Lee Andrews has officially been declared a missing person

Read more »

Katie Price Confuses Her Family and Friends With Glowing Comments About Her Fourth Husband, Lee AndrewsDespite her husband of four months, Lee Andrews, not appearing on the show, Katie Price defended his absence and openly discussed her relationship with him. This behavior is surprising as she received some distressing domestic news just days before her television appearance.

Read more »

Katie Price says husband Lee Andrews 'officially a missing person' in DubaiKatie Price says she believes her husband Lee Andrews has gone missing in Dubai, with fears he may have been kidnapped

Read more »