Ex-Husband of GB News Star Enters Politics, Joins Reform UK

Mike Hollingsworth, former husband of GB News presenter Anne Diamond, is set to contest a council seat for Nigel Farage's Reform UK. The 80-year-old TV executive expressed his dissatisfaction with the current state of the country and Westminster Council, citing financial mismanagement. Hollingsworth, who has known Farage for many years, admires his ability to articulate public sentiment. Meanwhile, other figures like Lord Palumbo, Sir Ian McKellen, and Maisie Williams are discussed, with Palumbo retiring from the House of Lords, McKellen reflecting on legacy, and Williams reporting significant earnings.

Veteran TV executive and talent agent Mike Hollingsworth , ex-husband of GB News star Anne Diamond , is stepping into the political arena. Hollingsworth, 80, will stand as a candidate for Reform UK, led by Nigel Farage , in the upcoming local elections . He aims to win a council seat in the Labour-controlled borough of Westminster, citing a dire state of affairs in both the country and local governance. He believes Westminster Council is mismanaging funds and that a new approach is urgently needed.

Hollingsworth, who was married to Diamond for a decade after meeting on the set of TV-am, expressed admiration for Farage, describing him as a necessary figure in British politics who voices the sentiments of many. Diamond, 71, has reportedly given her support to her ex-husband's political aspirations. The couple endured a profound personal tragedy with the loss of their infant son Sebastian to sudden infant death syndrome. Their four sons – Oliver, James, Jake, and Connor – hold divided opinions on their father's political endeavors, with conversations about it being a contentious topic at family gatherings, leading to potential arguments.

Hollingsworth's past marriage to Kimberley Stewart-Mole, significantly younger than him, ended in separation after a mere 12 weeks, resulting in a substantial financial settlement and the loss of his cottage and pet dog. He reflected on this period with a sense of regret, admitting a weakness for attractive women. Another notable figure mentioned is nightclub tycoon James Palumbo, a Liberal Democrat peer, who has resigned from the House of Lords after 12 years.

Palumbo's decision to enter the Lords was reportedly influenced by his strained relationship with his father, also a peer. His association with former Lib Dem leader Nick Clegg, who utilized Palumbo's Ministry of Sound venue for political events, facilitated his peerage. At 62, Palumbo has opted for early retirement from politics, though his title remains, suggesting the tenure was not without its perceived value.

In a reflective mood, actor Sir Ian McKellen, approaching his 87th birthday, stated he does not anticipate his legacy enduring for future generations. He noted that younger actors often lack familiarity with theatre giants from his era, and with no children, his primary avenue for legacy creation is absent. McKellen, who will reprise his role as Gandalf in a 2027 film, expressed a philosophy of enjoying the present, as he does not believe in an afterlife.

The article also touches upon the financial success of Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams, who has accumulated a fortune of £4.2 million by the age of 29. Her company, Wobbly Carrot Entertainment Ltd, reported dividends paid to her totaling £210,000, a decrease from the previous year's £1.36 million. Lastly, comedian Jack Whitehall's upcoming wedding to model Roxy Horner is mentioned, with his mother, actress Hilary, expressing amusement and mild exasperation over humorous miscommunications regarding the dress code.

Separately, a brief mention is made of a 'Froggy' figure who proposed in Paris. The article concludes with a note on Caroline's joy following the proposal from 'Froggy,' and a reference to her previous marriage to Harry Dalmeny, the 8th Earl of Rosebery, which produced five children, including triplets. The sheer number of children from that union is presented as potentially exhausting. The pieces of information are distinct and unrelated, covering political aspirations, reflections on legacy, financial success, and personal life events of various public figures.





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Mike Hollingsworth Anne Diamond Reform UK Nigel Farage Local Elections

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