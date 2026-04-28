Ex In The Style Founder Faces Legal Battle for Parental Rights After Surrogacy

Adam Frisby and his fiancé Jamie Corbett are fighting to be legally recognised as the parents of their surrogate daughter, Leven Rose, after returning to the UK from the US where they were immediately granted parental rights.

Adam Frisby , founder of Ex In The Style, and his fiancé Jamie Corbett are navigating a complex legal battle to establish their parental rights over their three-month-old daughter, Leven Rose, born via surrogacy in the United States.

The couple shared their story on This Morning, detailing their deliberate choice to pursue surrogacy in America due to the more favorable legal framework for intended parents. In the US, they were immediately recognized as Leven’s legal parents upon her birth, a stark contrast to the situation they now face upon returning to the UK. British law currently designates the surrogate as the legal mother, regardless of genetic connection, and her spouse (if applicable) as the other legal parent.

This leaves Adam and Jamie in a precarious position, lacking legal recognition as Leven’s parents and facing an extensive eight to ten-month process to obtain a parental order. This process involves substantial paperwork, social worker assessments to prove their suitability as parents – despite already fulfilling that role – and a hearing in the High Court. The couple emphasized the emotional toll and unnecessary burden this places on new parents, particularly in a modern society.

They utilized both a surrogate and an egg donor, meaning neither has a biological link to Leven, yet the current legislation doesn’t adequately reflect this reality. Driven by their experience, Adam and Jamie are launching a government petition to reform surrogacy laws in the UK. They aim to create a system that provides greater legal security and recognition for intended parents from the moment of birth, mirroring the protections afforded in the US.

They highlighted the potential for the surrogate to change her mind and retain custody of the child in the UK, a risk mitigated by the US legal system. The couple expressed their willingness to endure the lengthy process to secure their parental rights, but believe the system needs modernization to prevent other families from facing similar challenges.

They underscored the absurdity of being treated with less legal standing than other individuals in relation to their own child, and the emotional strain of Leven being considered 'parentless' under current UK law. Their story serves as a powerful call for legal reform to better support and protect families created through surrogacy





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Surrogacy Legal Rights Parental Order UK Law US Law Adam Frisby Jamie Corbett Petition Family Law

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