Ex-JPMorgan Banker Refiles Lawsuit with New Evidence, Alleges PTSD from Alleged Sexual Abuse by Executive

Chirayu Rana, a former JPMorgan Chase banker, has refiled a lawsuit against executive director Lorna Hajdini, alleging sexual abuse and PTSD. The case includes new evidence and witness statements, with Rana claiming he was drugged, racially abused, and threatened. JPMorgan and Hajdini deny the allegations, while Rana seeks to proceed anonymously due to safety concerns.

A former JPMorgan Chase banker, Chirayu Rana, has intensified his legal battle against a female executive, Lorna Hajdini, by refiling a lawsuit with additional evidence, alleging that he suffers from PTSD due to the alleged sexual abuse .

The lawsuit, initially filed anonymously but later publicly identified, details graphic accusations against Hajdini, including non-consensual sex acts, drugging, racial abuse, and career threats. Hajdini and JPMorgan have denied the allegations, with the bank stating that an internal investigation found no wrongdoing. The case was temporarily removed from the docket due to a filing error but was refiled with new exhibits, including an affidavit from Rana and statements from witnesses.

Rana claims he was diagnosed with PTSD in October 2025, attributing it to the alleged assaults, and has sought treatment for symptoms such as sleep deprivation, nightmares, and anger dysregulation. He also applied to New York's Address Confidentiality Program, citing fears for his safety. The updated filing includes sworn statements from anonymous witnesses who claim to have observed some of the alleged harassment.

Rana's attorney maintains that there is an active criminal investigation into the claims, though the New York County District Attorney's Office has not confirmed this. The case has drawn significant attention, with insiders at the bank accusing Rana of fabricating the claims, while Hajdini's attorney has denied the allegations in their entirety





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