Ex-Marine Matthew Trickett feared humiliation of conviction before death, inquest hears

A former Royal Marine charged under the National Security Act feared the humiliation of a conviction and being unable to work in security again, an inquest has heard. Matthew Trickett was found dead in a Maidenhead park on 19 May 2024.

A former Royal Marine charged with national security offences feared the humiliation of a potential conviction and not being able to work in the security world again, an inquest has heard.

Matthew Trickett, 37, was found dead in a park in Maidenhead, Berkshire, on 19 May 2024, a week after appearing in court. He had been charged under the National Security Act 2023 alongside two other men. The Home Office immigration officer and private investigator had served in the Royal Marines, including in the Arctic Circle, the Mediterranean, Brunei and Afghanistan. He joined the Marines as a commando at 20 years old.

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Trickett Attempts Self-Harm After Arrest

After being arrested on suspicion of assisting the Hong Kong intelligence service on 1 May, he attempted self-harm in his cell on 11 May. He was released on bail two days later. Westminster Magistrates Court bailed the 37-year-old despite an application to remand him for his own protection. A post-mortem examination found Mr Trickett died by self-suspension, with no evidence of third-party assault, restraint or natural disease.

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His close friend Jack Williams, who served with him in the Marines, stayed at Mr Tricketts Maidenhead flat the night before he died. Williams had got in touch after learning of the allegations in the media, Berkshire Coroners Court heard on Friday. Senior coroner Heidi Connor asked if it was correct that Mr Trickett had said if he was convicted he would kill himself.

Williams told the jury inquest: Pretty much words to that effect, in a very blase way of saying it, but yeah. Asked if he thought Mr Trickett was in any way serious about that, he said: Not at the time, no. The conversation was when he says words to that effect or pretty much that: If I was found guilty of this I would kill myself.

Friend Claims Trickett Was Not Serious

I sort of said oh mate, dont be silly; he said he thought Id understand. He added: I didnt think he was serious and for me personally I regret that I maybe didnt pay enough attention as I should have. But it had come across as just maybe a passing conversation, not someone who was really struggling. A potential trial date was almost a year away so it was nothing I was concerned about immediately, he told jurors.

Mrs Connor asked if it would be fair to say that, given their careers, both men had a more matter of fact approach to death than a civilian would. When asked if that was partly because you have to think about these difficult things, he said yeah. The pair had also enjoyed a fun day having a beer and discussing travelling, including to South America.

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It was put to the witness that there was no reason to suspect something was going to happen, and Mr Williams replied: Correct. Asked what Mr Trickett said he dreaded the most about conviction, Mr Williams told jurors: The humiliation and not being able to work in the security world again. Mrs Connor said: Im going to suggest... humiliation would a big factor for somebody who had served his country like he did. Williams agreed.

Last Moments Spent Coffee With Friend

Mr Williams had worked providing security protection from 2013 and his clients had included Middle Eastern royal families. Of his final hours with Mr Trickett, he recounted: Before I left we must have spent an hour to an hour and a half having coffee on the balcony and chatting in the morning before leaving. He departed between 11am and 11.30am, and Mr Tricketts body was found by a member of the public at about 5.15pm.

A note Mr Trickett left behind had the date May 23 written on it, but that had been crossed out and corrected to May 19, the inquest heard. Mr Williams said his friend told him of his May 24 Crown Court hearing, but made no comment other than to say it was the next date. Mr Tricketts family said he served in the Royal Marines and was proud of his service.

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