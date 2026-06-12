Ex-Marine Minister Al Carns Resigns Over Defence Funding, Hints at Future Leadership Ambitions

Former armed forces minister Al Carns has resigned from Keir Starmer's government, citing insufficient defence funding. The decorated ex-Special Boat Service colonel criticised the Defence Investment Plan as lacking transformation and hinted at a potential leadership bid.

Al Carns , the former Royal Marine and decorated colonel, resigned as armed forces minister last night, delivering a fresh blow to Prime Minister Keir Starmer's already fragile authority.

His departure, which followed that of defence secretary John Healey, was prompted by a deep disagreement over funding for the UK's military. Carns described the government's Defence Investment Plan DIP as not transformational and lacking sufficient financial backing. He argued that the plan failed to meet the challenges of modern warfare, citing the Ukraine conflict where drone technology has become decisive. The resignation underscores a growing rift within the Labour government over defence priorities and spending commitments.

Hours after stepping down, Carns took to social media to articulate his vision, linking national security to energy costs. He wrote that strong countries get cheap energy while weak ones must pay whatever the strong decide. He also criticised the handling of Northern Ireland veterans through the Legacy Bill, adding to his list of grievances.

Despite his resignation, Carns expressed support for Starmer remaining as leader to steady the ship, but he conspicuously did not rule out a future bid for the Labour leadership. This has fueled speculation that he may position himself as a contender, especially with Andy Burnham expected to win the Makerfield by-election and return to Parliament, potentially triggering a leadership contest.

Carns, who joined the Royal Marines from school and later transferred to the elite Special Boat Service, earned a Military Cross for gallantry in Afghanistan in 2010, where a Taliban round missed him by inches. He has a reputation as a straight-talking, principled figure. In his resignation statement, he emphasised that his decision was about service, not ambition.

He called for an honest conversation with the public about threats and urged bold funding decisions, suggesting that welfare reform could free up resources for defence. The DIP promised 13.5 billion pounds over four years, but defence sources claim only 10 billion pounds is new money, with the rest from expected efficiency savings, falling far short of the 28 billion pounds service chiefs had requested.

This funding gap has left military leaders frustrated and added pressure on Starmer to address defence spending ahead of a potential leadership challenge. The resignation has also sparked debate within Labour about the direction of defence policy and the party's commitment to NATO and global security. Carns' outspoken criticism and his military background make him a potential rallying figure for those who believe the government is not taking defence seriously enough.

His departure highlights internal divisions and the difficult balancing act Starmer faces in maintaining party unity while addressing national security concerns





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