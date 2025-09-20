Ex-Mayor Faces Calls to Resign After False Claims of Royal Marines Service

A former mayor and current councillor is under pressure to resign after it was revealed he fabricated his military service record. The council report exposed his false claims of being a Royal Marine and breaching the code of conduct.

A former mayor and independent councillor, Greg Brackenridge , is facing calls to resign from his council position after it was revealed he falsely claimed to be a Royal Marine. The 54-year-old ex-Labour councillor, who served as the mayor of Wolverhampton , repeatedly told colleagues, voters, and the public that he had served in 45 Commando, including claims of working alongside Gurkha soldiers.

However, a council report has found that Brackenridge did not complete the Royal Marines training and therefore did not legitimately serve in the military unit. The report concluded that his actions breached the local authority's code of conduct, citing instances of exaggerated claims and cultivating an impression of a military past for personal and political gain. The investigation, which included comments from veterans expressing outrage, detailed his repeated refusal to cooperate with the inquiry despite multiple requests. Furthermore, his wife, Sureena Brackenridge, the Labour MP for Wolverhampton North East and also a former mayor, is now under pressure to address what she knew about her husband's false claims of military service. The situation has sparked anger among veterans and the general public, with many feeling betrayed by his actions. \The council's findings highlighted specific instances where Brackenridge misrepresented his military background. For example, he was pictured on council business wearing an Iraq War veterans badge and a Royal Marines Corps tie. He also claimed in election literature that it was a privilege to serve in the Royal Marines, as well as his previous career as a firefighter. During the unveiling of a statue of a Sikh soldier in Wolverhampton, Brackenridge claimed to have served as a Royal Marine after leaving school, working with people of all backgrounds, including Sikhs and Gurkhas. The council report stated that Brackenridge gave the impression at the unveiling that his military service was considerable and of significant duration. However, it was later revealed that he never completed his 32-week training course, leaving after 30 weeks in 1988 due to personal family reasons and only reaching the rank of recruit. The council's report further declared that he did not have the right to be called Marine Brackenridge or to claim service with 45 Commando. His actions were deemed to show disrespect and dishonour to genuine servicemen and women and their families, constituting a betrayal of trust and an act of deception for personal and political gain. \The consequences of Brackenridge's actions have extended beyond the council's report. He was initially suspended from the Labour Party, but was later reinstated with a warning before facing another suspension following the council's investigation. At a recent council meeting, where Brackenridge was absent, representatives from various parties criticized his attempts to 'water down' an apology. Labour councillor Rita Potter, who presented the council's findings, confirmed that the council did not accept his revised apology. Other members of the council are now calling for him to step down from his position as a councillor. The situation highlights the seriousness of stolen valor and the impact of falsely claiming military service. It has caused significant distress within the veteran community and raised concerns about the integrity of public officials. The case serves as a reminder of the importance of honesty and respect for the sacrifices made by those who have genuinely served in the armed forces. The local community is left to determine how to respond to the revelations and the impact it will have on local politics.





