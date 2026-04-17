Ex-MI6 Chief Slams Mandelson Vetting Saga, Questions PM's Integrity

Former MI6 head Sir Richard Dearlove criticizes the vetting process for Peter Mandelson's potential US Ambassador role, questioning Prime Minister's handling and Mandelson's integrity. Revelations suggest the PM may have been informed late about vetting failures, while the Cabinet Office cites 'expedited checks' for any delays.

The former head of MI6 , Sir Richard Dearlove, has voiced strong criticism regarding the vetting process for Peter Mandelson 's potential appointment as Ambassador to the US, stating it reflects poorly on the Prime Minister . Speaking on LBC's Drive with Tom Swarbrick, Sir Richard, formerly known as 'C', described Mandelson's career as one that 'reeks of a lack of integrity'.

He also questioned Prime Minister Keir Starmer's assertion that he was unaware of prior recommendations against Mandelson receiving security clearance. Sir Richard emphasized that regardless of the perspective, the situation is detrimental to the Prime Minister. He raised doubts about whether anyone familiar with Mandelson's career would have expected him to pass Developed Vetting (DV) checks, given his history. Sir Richard elaborated that while he doesn't dispute Mandelson's political acumen or his significance to New Labour, anticipating that vetting departments might advise against granting him clearance was foreseeable. He further argued that Mandelson's selection as Ambassador was fundamentally flawed from the outset, and the subsequent handling of the process has compounded the issue. He expressed disbelief that the Permanent Undersecretary at the Foreign Office would not have informed their minister, David Lammy at the time, about the vetting issues. Sir Richard's comments precede further revelations from a readout of a meeting involving the Prime Minister and senior civil servants, which seemingly indicates that Sir Keir was only apprised of Mandelson's vetting failure on Tuesday. An email from the Prime Minister's Principal Private Secretary, Dan York-Smith, dated Friday but referring to a Tuesday meeting, was released by Number 10. This meeting reportedly included the Cabinet Secretary, Dame Antonia Romeo, and the Cabinet Office's permanent secretary, Catherine Little. Reports in The Guardian suggest that Ms Romeo and Ms Little were aware of the recommendation against clearing Mandelson as early as March. The Cabinet Office has countered these reports, attributing the delay in informing the Prime Minister to ongoing 'expedited checks'. According to the released document, Ms Little became aware of the recommendation not to grant Mandelson Developed Vetting when reviewing his file as part of the Government's response to a parliamentary order for the release of his appointment-related files. This complex vetting saga continues to draw significant attention and raises questions about transparency and the appointment process for sensitive diplomatic roles. The implications for public trust and the government's handling of such matters are substantial, as the former head of MI6's candid assessment highlights deep-seated concerns about integrity and due diligence within the political and civil service spheres





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