Ex-MLB Star Testifies to Hearing Account of Deadly Crash from Scott Erickson

Royce Clayton, a former professional baseball player, testified in a civil trial that Scott Erickson, another ex-MLB player, told him he witnessed Rebecca Grossman strike and kill two young brothers while they were crossing the street. Erickson allegedly described racing with Grossman before the tragic incident.

Former Major League Baseball player Royce Clayton delivered emotional testimony in the civil trial concerning the tragic deaths of Mark and Jacob Iskander, two young brothers struck by a vehicle driven by Rebecca Grossman .

Clayton recounted a conversation with his longtime friend, Scott Erickson, a former MLB pitcher, in which Erickson detailed witnessing the events leading up to the fatal collision. According to Clayton, Erickson described himself and Grossman as 'flying' down the street in their Mercedes SUVs, racing each other, and seeing the children in the crosswalk. Erickson allegedly told Clayton he swerved to avoid the boys, while Grossman subsequently struck and killed them.

He further stated Erickson texted him the day after the crash, casually mentioning he was enjoying Clayton’s IPA and dismissing the incident as 'nothing to worry about.

' The Iskander family’s attorney, Brian Panish, guided Clayton through the details of the phone call, eliciting confirmation that Erickson admitted to seeing the children, swerving, and witnessing Grossman hit them. Erickson reportedly went to Grossman’s home after the incident and then jogged back to the scene. Clayton’s testimony directly implicates Erickson in the events surrounding the crash, contradicting Erickson’s current denial of responsibility.

Grossman was previously convicted of second-degree murder and vehicular manslaughter in a criminal trial and is currently serving a 15-year-to-life sentence. The civil trial seeks 'tens and tens and tens of millions' in damages from both Grossman and Erickson, holding them equally accountable for the boys’ deaths. Grossman’s defense team argues the crash was a tragic accident and denies she was impaired, while Erickson’s attorneys maintain he drove through the crosswalk without incident and was not under the influence.

The case has drawn significant attention due to the high profiles of the individuals involved and the horrific nature of the tragedy. Erickson, who was initially charged with misdemeanor reckless driving, had the charge dismissed after completing a public service announcement.

However, the Iskander family’s lawsuit seeks to hold him financially responsible for his alleged role in the crash. Clayton, a 17-year MLB veteran, appeared visibly distressed while recounting Erickson’s account, pausing frequently to compose himself. The trial continues to unfold, with the Iskander family seeking justice and accountability for the loss of their sons. The relationship between Grossman and Erickson was also revealed to be an affair, as Grossman was separated from her husband at the time of the incident.

Dr. Peter Grossman, the husband, is also named as a defendant in the lawsuit due to his ownership of the vehicle involved





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