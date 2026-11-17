Florida judge rejects plea motion by convicted felon Alexis Von Yates, who sought to see her children despite a strict no-contact order stemming from her molestation of a minor.

Former nurse Alexis Von Yates has been legally barred from seeing her two children by a Florida judge, cementing the final chapter of a domestic tragedy that shattered her family and professional life. The ruling in August confirms that the convicted sex offender cannot bypass the strict prohibition imposed as part of her plea deal for molesting her 15-year-old stepson.

Von Yates, 36, of Osceola, Florida, is currently serving a two-year prison sentence for felony lewd and lascivious battery on a minor. Her recent attempt to petition the court for visitation rights was swiftly dismissed by Circuit Judge Timothy T McCourt, who emphasized that administrative rules and child safety outweigh her requests for modification.

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Legal Rejection of Visitation Petition

Circuit Judge Timothy T McCourt explicitly rejected Von Yates' motion filed in July, stating that the court order does not require the Department of Corrections to permit contact between the defendant and her children. He clarified that any potential contact would be determined solely by the administrative rules of the Department of Corrections, not by judicial discretion in this matter.

The judge further noted that his order does not decide whether such contact is appropriate, advisable, or in the best interests of Von Yates' minor children. This legal stance reinforces the initial terms of Von Yates' sentencing, which included a complete ban on seeing her offspring as part of the agreement that also dropped a separate rape allegation.

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New Relationship Highlights Contrast

While Von Yates languishes in prison, her former husband, 38-year-old Frank Yates, has moved on with realtor Heather Wireman, 31. Frank has publicly shared photos of his new relationship on social media, including an image of the pair in classic country outfits that drew public commentary. The stark contrast between Frank's new happiness and Von Yates' imprisonment has been a source of public discussion online.

Social media users have mocked Von Yates' situation in the comments section of Frank's posts. One commenter joked that Frank traded a horse for a cowgirl, to which Frank responded with a thank you. This public display of moving forward has added another layer of humiliation for Von Yates, whose disgrace continues to mount nearly two years after the initial incident.

Details of the Original Offense

The legal battle stems from an event in July 2024 when Frank walked in on Von Yates having sex with his 15-year-old son on the family couch. The teenager was three years below the age of consent in Florida. Von Yates had told the boy his body looked like a younger version of his father's, a statement that underscored the predatory nature of the assault.

The abuse began after the pair spent an evening vaping cannabis oil and watching a movie. Von Yates, a former nurse, paid the youngster compliments about his appearance before engaging in sexual activity. She reportedly told the teenager how horny she was after not having sex for two weeks. The incident instantly ended her marriage and destroyed the bond between father and son.

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Imprisonment and Probation Terms

Von Yates accepted a plea deal in August last year, resulting in a two-year prison sentence followed by two years of community control and ten years of sex offender probation. As part of the deal, she was explicitly banned from seeing her two children, Onyx and Opal Yates. The plea bargain also resulted in the dropping of a separate rape allegation against her.

Von Yates attempted to argue that her counsel should have asked for an exemption from the no-contact order regarding her children at the time of her plea. She also sought enrollment in sex offender treatment programs, claiming she needed this for any probation modifications. However, she cited ineligibility under current corrections guidelines as a barrier to entering such programs.

Marital Collapse and Family Impact

Frank and Alexis had wed exactly nine years prior in Lake Kerr, Marion County. Older social media posts once portrayed them as a happy and committed couple, a far cry from the public implosion that occurred after the abuse was discovered. The attack caused the marriage to collapse spectacularly and publicly, with Frank returning from work to find the assault in progress.

The crime has strained the relationship Von Yates once had with her own children, Onyx and Opal Yates. Under the terms of the plea deal, she was prohibited from seeing them, a condition she apparently failed to fully respect, leading to her July motion. The judge's dismissal of that motion ensures the separation remains in effect, prioritizing the safety and well-being of the minors involved.