Ex-NYPD Officer Sayed Mohassib Charged With Murder of NYC Marathon Trainer Katie Suarez

Sayed Mohassib faces second-degree murder charges for the fatal stabbing of Katie Suarez in Brooklyn. The suspect was previously discharged from the Marines for psychological unfitness.

Sayed Mohassib, a 27-year-old former police officer and teacher's aide, has been charged with second-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of 28-year-old Katie Suarez. The violent incident occurred on October 30 near Bay 17th Street and Shore Parkway in the Bath Beach neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York. Suarez was a dedicated jogger training for the New York City Marathon when she was attacked on a popular waterfront promenade.

Mohassib's Disqualifying Military History

Investigators have revealed that Sayed Mohassib possessed a history of psychological instability that previously led to his expulsion from the United States Marine Corps. Before attempting to join the New York City Police Department, Mohassib served in the Marines but was deemed psychologically unfit for service and discharged. This background has complicated his subsequent attempts to work in law enforcement and education.

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After leaving the military, Mohassib applied to rejoin the police force but was ultimately denied. He instead found employment with the New York City Department of Education as a teacher's aide at PS 200 in Bensonhurst. His current suspension and pending termination stem directly from these recent criminal allegations.

Arrest Details and Blood Evidence in Apartment

Sayed Mohassib was identified by police after video surveillance captured him leaving the Shore Parkway Greenway shortly after the attack on Katie Suarez. He was taken into custody at the 62nd precinct in Brooklyn, where he told officers he had no memory of the incident. He claimed to have woken up covered in blood with the murder weapon nearby.

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Prosecutors presented disturbing evidence during the arraignment on November 2. Assistant District Attorney Jordan Rossman stated that blood splattered the walls of Mohassib's Bensonhurst apartment. The defense noted that the defendant claimed he had attempted to clean the blood, indicating an effort to tamper with physical evidence, a charge he also faces.

Legal Charges and Court Proceedings

Sayed Mohassib has been arraigned on charges including second-degree murder, tampering with physical evidence, and criminal possession of a weapon. The judge ordered him held in custody without bail. He is scheduled to return to court for further proceedings on November 10. These charges reflect the severity of the violence inflicted upon Katie Suarez, a young woman who was training for a major athletic event.

The initial investigation explored whether the suspect and victim had a prior connection because both attended Brooklyn College. However, the NYPD has clarified that there is no evidence they knew each other or had any relationship. The attack appears to have been a random act of violence against a stranger in a public recreational area.

Katie Suarez's Organ Donation Saves Five Lives

Katie Suarez was rushed to NYU Langone Hospital in critical condition after sustaining a knife wound to her neck. Despite medical efforts, she was declared brain dead days after the attack. In a poignant turn of events, her family consented to organ donation, which has saved five lives. Her organs, including her heart, liver, kidneys, and pancreas, were successfully harvested and transplanted.

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Community Grief in Brooklyn Neighborhood

The residents of Bath Beach and the broader Brooklyn community are reeling from the loss of Katie Suarez. The waterfront promenade where the attack occurred is a well-known spot for walkers, bikers, and fishermen. Neighbor Anna Dece expressed shock, noting that the violence felt incredibly close to home in an otherwise residential corner of southern Brooklyn. Suarez's mother, Yasira Suarez, confirmed her daughter had passed away, describing the family as destroyed by the tragedy.

It was Suarez's father who discovered her critically injured in a nearby grassy area after going out to look for her. The victim's death has left a profound void in her family and the local community. Her dedication to training for the New York City Marathon was cut short by this senseless violence, leaving friends and residents mourning a life taken too soon.