Former Coast Guard Petty Officer Katie Richard has been acquitted of manslaughter in the death of her infant daughter Scarlett, ending a six-year legal ordeal. Read the full details of the verdict.

Former Coast Guard Petty Officer Katie Richard, thirty years old, has finally been acquitted of all charges following a grueling six-year legal battle concerning the death of her five-month-old daughter, Scarlett. The former service member, who was previously stationed in Alaska's Kodiak, was accused of causing the infant's death by pushing the baby's face into a crib mattress. Richard is now free and has returned to civilian life in Hawaii after a final jury declared her not guilty of involuntary manslaughter in April of this year.

Original Incident And Initial Prosecution

Scarlett Richard passed away in April 2020 without any prior warning while resting in her crib. Richard reported that she had left the home to purchase coffee while her then-husband, Gustavo 'Gus' Flores Guerra, remained inside with the infant. Upon returning, Richard discovered the baby was unresponsive and described a moment of paralyzing shock before rushing Scarlett to the nearest emergency room. Medical staff were unable to revive the infant, who was already showing signs of severe distress by the time they arrived at the facility.

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Military investigators launched an inquiry into the tragedy shortly after the death. Richard was subjected to extensive questioning, including a one-hour interrogation two months after Scarlett died. During this session, Richard stated she 'might have' accidentally pushed the baby's face into the mattress during bedtime routines. This recorded confession was played during her initial trial, where prosecutors argued she intentionally suffocated the child. A jury convicted her, and she was sentenced to six years in a military prison.

Evidence And The SIDS Defense

Richard's defense team consistently maintained that Scarlett succumbed to Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) rather than foul play. The defense argued that the military failed to preserve critical physical evidence, specifically Scarlett's clothes and bib, which could have supported the SIDS theory. A medical analysis from the hospital where the infant died also pointed toward natural causes. A doctor at the facility wrote in the report, 'I have no suspicion of abuse,' noting that the parents were understandably devastated by the loss.

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Despite the defense's arguments, Richard was incarcerated in 2022, first held in the Navy brig in Chesapeake, Virginia, and later transferred to a facility in Miramar, California. She spent her first month in solitary confinement, struggling with inconsolable grief and refusing to eat or drink adequately. The isolation and the stigma of being viewed by other inmates as a child killer severely impacted her mental health. She described the experience as a total loss of identity, knowing she was innocent while surrounded by people who believed she was guilty.

Appeals And The Double Jeopardy Clause

In 2024, a military appeals court threw out Richard's conviction, ruling that the manslaughter charge added to her original first-degree murder and obstruction of justice counts was not justifiable. Although the court acknowledged that Richard committed manslaughter by asphyxia, it found no specific physical act was proven. Two months after this appellate decision, Richard was released from prison. She immediately began efforts to secure back pay for her time served, though these initial administrative efforts were unsuccessful.

The Coast Guard recharged Richard with one count of involuntary manslaughter in 2025. Richard appealed this move, arguing that the new charge violated the double jeopardy clause of the Fifth Amendment, which prohibits trying a person twice for the same offense. The court denied her petition, stating that her constitutional claim lacked merit. Consequently, a second trial was scheduled and held at the Coast Guard Base Portsmouth in Virginia, lasting two months before a jury delivered a not guilty verdict.

Final Verdict And Future Prospects

Following the acquittal, the legal system provided some measure of financial restitution. In September, Richard was awarded one hundred sixty-eight thousand dollars, minus applicable taxes, in back pay for the years she spent in prison. The former Petty Officer is now divorced from Guerra and is focused on rebuilding her life away from the spotlight. She has been accepted into a master's degree program in public administration and has secured a new job as a crew member and safety diver on a tour boat.

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Despite the legal resolution and her return to a normal routine, Richard continues to suffer from recurring nightmares about driving her child to the hospital and her time in prison. The ordeal consumed half of her entire career in the Coast Guard, a service she is now trying to leave behind. She has expressed a desire to forget the traumatic ordeal and move forward, using her experience to navigate the challenges of her new civilian and academic life.