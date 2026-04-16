Ex On The Beach Star Shocked by Ex's Dramatic Sea Entrance and Game Plan, Another Contestant Threatens to Quit Amidst Spoiler Drama

Celebrity Ex On The Beach witnesses a dramatic reunion as Chase DeMoor is stunned by his ex Joena's surprise appearance from the sea, who immediately reveals her intention to win him back, jeopardizing his budding romance with Amy. Meanwhile, Freddie Powell breaks down and threatens to leave the show after a humiliating kissing dare, and Jedward's John Grimes has reportedly spoiled his own storyline by going public with his rekindled relationship.

A recent episode of Celebrity Ex On The Beach delivered a dramatic twist when Chase DeMoor, a familiar face from Netflix's Too Hot To Handle, had his drink literally fly out of his hand upon the unexpected arrival of his ex-girlfriend, Joena . The pair had not seen each other for five years, and Joena 's re-entry into Chase's life was as striking as it was immediate. Emerging from the sea in a barely-there string bikini, her intentions were clear from the outset. She openly declared her game plan: to win Chase back, a move that spells significant trouble for Amy Kenyon, a contestant from Married At First Sight UK, with whom Chase has recently been developing a connection.

Joena confessed to the camera her lingering feelings for Chase, stating that if he remained the same person, she could easily fall for him again. Her objective was explicit: to test the intensity of their past connection and rekindle their relationship. This declaration arrives at a particularly delicate moment, as Chase had been openly expressing his interest in Amy, admitting to fellow cast members John Grimes and Rogan O'Connor that Joena was the ex he might be most looking forward to seeing. He reminisced about their past, recalling their strong connection and good rapport, but acknowledged the significant passage of time. When questioned about the possibility of a reunion, Chase, while acknowledging Amy's positive qualities and their nascent connection, admitted that the prospect of seeing Joena again made him realize his feelings were still present. He candidly stated that if Joena appeared and was as she was when they first met, it would be incredibly difficult for him not to be swayed, given their initial profound bond.

Adding to the show's unfolding drama, another contestant, Freddie Powell from Love Is Blind: UK, experienced an emotional breakdown, even threatening to quit. This occurred after a kissing dare orchestrated by Helen took a humiliating turn for Freddie, who had shown interest in her. When Helen dared Izzy Fairthorne to kiss either Freddie or Rogan O’Connor, Freddie adamantly refused to participate, expressing his discomfort and feeling ill-suited for the game. He walked off set, visibly distressed, confessing he felt stupid and that the game was simply too hard for him. Rogan later commented that in Freddie's view, Helen should have had the option to decline the dare, while Izzy expressed regret over Freddie's reaction.

Meanwhile, Jedward star John Grimes has reportedly left Celebrity Ex On The Beach producers fuming due to an untimely spoiler. Grimes, who is also a contestant on the Paramount+ series, inadvertently revealed the conclusion of his storyline by confirming his reconciliation with ex-girlfriend Sarah Carragher on Instagram. While the show’s trailer teased a steamy kiss between them, their relationship's future was left as a cliffhanger. However, John's social media post featuring photos of himself and Sarah at the show's launch party, captioned with a message about a new chapter, effectively ruined the mystery of his journey on the show, rendering his storyline seemingly pointless for viewers anticipating the reveal





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