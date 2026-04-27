Ex On The Beach Star Talitha Minnis Welcomes Third Child

Talitha Minnis, star of Ex On The Beach, has announced the birth of her third child, a son named Jirya Maxwell Coley, with partner Josh Coley. The 33-year-old shared heartwarming family photos and videos on Instagram, detailing the joys and challenges of motherhood.

Television personality Talitha Minnis , known for her appearance on Ex On The Beach , has joyfully announced the arrival of her third child, a son named Jirya Maxwell Coley.

Born in January 2026, Jirya joins Talitha’s existing children, August and Amarlie, completing her growing family. The 33-year-old shared the heartwarming news and glimpses into her new life as a mother of three via Instagram, offering fans a peek into the beautiful chaos and profound meaning she’s experiencing. Talitha’s posts reveal a candid look at motherhood, acknowledging the physical demands and the need for self-care while simultaneously radiating happiness and love for her children and partner, Josh Coley.

The initial announcement came earlier this year with a touching video montage showcasing intimate moments from the post-labor period in the hospital and their first precious days at home. The video captured the excitement of her older children, August and Amarlie, as they met their new baby brother for the first time. Heartwarming scenes included August gently cradling Jirya and Amarlie playfully posing for the camera, demonstrating the immediate bond between siblings.

Josh Coley was also featured, tenderly carrying the newborn in a car seat as they prepared to embark on their new family life. The footage also showed everyday moments of support and care, such as Josh assisting Talitha with simple tasks like putting on her socks and helping her out of bed, highlighting the collaborative nature of their parenting journey. Talitha’s caption accompanying the video simply and beautifully stated: 'Jirya Maxwell Coley. Born at 14:15pm on 19.01.26'.

Beyond the initial announcement, Talitha has continued to share snippets of her life with three children, expressing a mix of exhaustion and overwhelming joy. She humorously admitted to rarely taking pictures of herself, preferring to focus on capturing moments with her family. She openly discussed the physical toll of carrying and caring for a newborn, playfully lamenting the need for a facial, massage, and hair dye to combat the effects of motherhood.

Despite the demands, her posts consistently convey a deep sense of fulfillment and gratitude. Followers have responded with an outpouring of support and admiration, praising Talitha as a ‘smashing mum’ and celebrating the beauty of her family. The comments reflect a shared appreciation for her honest and relatable portrayal of motherhood, resonating with many who understand the challenges and rewards of raising a family. The images shared showcase a loving and supportive family dynamic, filled with warmth and affection.

Talitha’s journey into motherhood, documented through her social media, provides a relatable and inspiring glimpse into the joys and realities of expanding a family





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