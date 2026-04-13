Ex On The Beach Stars Helen Briggs and Chet Johnson Expecting Fifth Child

Reality TV couple Helen Briggs and Chet Johnson announce they are expecting their fifth child, sharing the news on Instagram with a heartwarming family post after facing some relationship challenges, including a brief split. This marks another chapter in their journey.

Helen Briggs and Chet Johnson , stars of Ex On The Beach , have joyfully announced they are expecting their fifth child within a span of six years. The couple, known for their appearances on the popular reality show, shared the exciting news with their fans via a heartwarming post on Instagram. The announcement has been met with an outpouring of congratulations from fans, friends, and fellow celebrities, marking another chapter in their growing family story.

The couple, already parents to Ocean, Elvis, Peach, and Honey, are preparing to welcome their newest addition in September. The announcement was accompanied by a video showing the family dressed in matching outfits, with Helen revealing her baby bump and sonogram to their children for the first time, writing 'Baby #5' on the wall, and celebrating with her husband.

The news follows a period of ups and downs for the couple, including a temporary separation last year. The couple initially shared a video from earlier in the year, capturing the moment they discovered they were expecting again. They expressed surprise and admitted feeling somewhat overwhelmed at the prospect of another pregnancy before eagerly anticipating their new arrival. Their journey has been marked by both personal challenges and the joys of family life, resonating with their audience and solidifying their place in the public eye.

The path to their expanding family has been a rollercoaster. They welcomed their first child, daughter Ocean, in November 2019, followed by son Elvis in December 2020. The arrival of daughter Peach in December 2022 further expanded their family. However, in July 2023, Helen announced a split from Chet, citing allegations of infidelity.

The separation caused a stir among fans, and Helen shared her heartbreak. She revealed she had been enduring accusations of cheating for an extended period, admitting that she had always hoped to believe her partner and ignore the rumors. She described seeing evidence that Chet had cheated in Devon, which she said was the final factor in their separation. She expressed her decision to leave Chet for the well-being of herself and her children.

Despite the emotional turmoil, the couple eventually reconciled, with Helen revealing the cheating allegations were untrue and welcomed Honey in June 2025. This reconciliation highlights their resilience and ability to overcome obstacles, showcasing the strength of their relationship.

Following their reconciliation, the couple appears to be stronger than ever, embracing the exciting prospect of another child. Their announcement has been met with an overwhelmingly positive response from fans. The Instagram post and subsequent stories have seen an influx of supportive messages. Fellow reality stars, including Charlotte Crosby and Holly Hagan, quickly offered their congratulations, showcasing the close-knit community within the entertainment industry.

The couple's journey continues to captivate the public, as they navigate the joys and challenges of parenthood. The couple has shown the ability to overcome adversity and reaffirm their commitment to each other and their family. Their willingness to share their experiences with their audience has helped forge a connection and allow them to experience all life's best moments together.

The couple's story, marked by both highs and lows, offers a realistic glimpse into the ups and downs of modern relationships and the importance of family, resonating with their audience and highlighting their resilience.





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Helen Briggs Chet Johnson Ex On The Beach Pregnancy Celebrity Couple

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