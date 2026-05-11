Ex-pilots and millionaires call for halting private jet flights at Cannes Film Festival amid fuel crisis

The article discusses the call by ex-pilots and millionaires for governments to halt private jet flights at the Cannes Film Festival in light of the current fuel crisis. It also mentions the efforts of ex-pilot Katie Thompson and stars like Mary Elizabeth Winstead to opt for a more sustainable method of travel, regardless of the consequences for the climate.

With the Cannes Film Festival set to kick off today, ex-pilots and millionaires are calling for governments to halt private jet flights. Last year, around 750 private flights jetted to and from Cannes Film Festival , releasing emissions comparable to 14,000 passengers on commercial return flights from Paris to Athens, new figures from T&E show.

Former pilots have been calling out the 'reckless excess' of allowing private jet flights to continue when fuel reserves are needed for vital services such as emergency healthcare, disaster relief, humanitarian aid and defence. Two thirds of private jets and all international flights are currently exempt from carbon taxes under current EU rules. With Cannes typically causing a huge spike in private jet traffic, ex-pilots have been calling to suspend private flights while the fuel crisis is ongoing.

Former pilot Katie Thompson believes there is no reason for stars to use private planes, and many of the film festival's attendees travel in by private jets or luxury yachts, with travel accounting for 93 per cent of the festival's total carbon footprint by its own estimate. The EU needs to close the loopholes in the carbon tax Emissions Trading System that exempts two thirds of private jets and all international flights from paying the carbon tax that every commercial passenger flying within the EU pays.

Anthony Viaux, a former Air France pilot, and Julia Davies, We Have The POWER co-founder, are calling on policymakers to ground all private flights and for the rich to pay their fair share of taxes





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Climate Change Private Jets Cannes Film Festival Fuel Crisis Sustainable Travel

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