Former NSW senior constable Beau Lamarre-Condon was found guilty of murdering his ex-boyfriend Jesse Baird and partner Luke Davies in a jealousy-fueled attack at a Paddington home in February 2024.

Former NSW Senior Constable Beau Lamarre-Condon has been convicted by jurors at the NSW Supreme Court for the murders of his former partner Jesse Baird and Baird's new partner, Luke Davies. The guilty verdict concludes a trial that revealed a disturbing pattern of obsessive behavior and police misconduct, culminating in a fatal shooting inside Baird's Paddington residence on February 19, 2024.

Details of the Double Homicide Incident

Jurors found Lamarre-Condon guilty of two counts of domestic violence-related murder after he unlocked the front door of the Paddington home and utilized his service firearm to shoot both victims. The court heard that Lamarre-Condon shot Baird once in the neck and once in the temple. Luke Davies was shot once in the head, with the bullet passing through Baird's bedroom door before striking him.

Also read Court Releases Video Showing Beau Lamarre-Condon Surfing in Murder Trial

In addition to the homicide charges, the jury convicted Lamarre-Condon of one count of break and enter stemming from an incident in August 2023. During that earlier event, he used a key to sneak into Baird's home to steal a phone and wallet, subsequently jamming a bobby pin in the door to stage the intrusion as a forced break-in. Lamarre-Condon attempted to defend himself by claiming he acted in self-defense and had no intention to harm anyone, a narrative the jury explicitly rejected as a fantasy.

Stalking Behavior and Police Misuse

The trial exposed how Lamarre-Condon developed an unhealthy obsession with Baird during their year-long, on-off relationship, which ended definitively in November 2023. Despite the breakup, Lamarre-Condon could not accept that Baird no longer desired an exclusive relationship with him. He engaged in relentless stalking, stealing Baird's phone to install tracking applications and block interactions with other gay men.

Advertisement

Using his authority as a police officer, Lamarre-Condon obtained CCTV footage of Baird at local pubs and monitored his movements. He would text friends claiming to have seen Baird at the gym or drinking coffee, leveraging the tracking data to hunt him down. His actions included watching Baird have sex through the bedroom window, demonstrating a severe derangement that terrified the victim and his family.

Furthermore, Lamarre-Condon breached trust by sending intimate conversations and personal text screenshots to his social circle while soliciting relationship advice. He admitted to reading private messages, deleting communications with men he viewed as threats, and blocking competitors on Instagram, effectively isolating Baird through digital surveillance and control.

Friend Involvement and Failed Defense

Throughout the legal proceedings, numerous former colleagues and friends testified that they were subjected to Lamarre-Condon's obsessive ramblings about his relationship with Baird. While some initially offered relationship advice, they eventually grew alarmed by his fixation. Many contacted police immediately after the February 2024 news headlines broke, realizing the severity of his threats.

Lamarre-Condon's cover story for the day of the murders claimed he dressed as an Uber Eats driver to avoid awkwardness while retrieving his jewelry. He alleged he brought his loaded firearm because he was trained never to leave his service weapon unattended and mistakenly believed Baird was at work. This explanation failed to convince the jury, who saw through the fabricated narrative.

Advertisement

After the killings, Lamarre-Condon approached one friend to help him clean up and conceal the bodies of Baird and Davies inside surfboard bags. When later questioned in custody while the friend wore a police wire, Lamarre-Condon lied about the events, claiming the friend had a faulty memory. His inability to maintain a consistent lie further damaged his credibility.

Legal Consequences and Sentencing Outlook

The convictions for double murder and break and enter carry significant legal weight, marking a stark fall from grace for a former senior constable who relied on his badge to facilitate his crimes. The NSW Supreme Court proceedings have established a clear record of premeditated violence driven by jealousy and an inability to accept the end of a relationship.

As the legal process moves toward sentencing, the court will consider the aggravating factors of domestic violence and the abuse of police power. The case highlights the critical need for oversight in handling domestic disputes involving individuals with access to firearms and investigative resources. The community now faces the aftermath of a tragedy that could have been prevented with earlier intervention.