Ex-Police Sergeant Receives Sexual Risk Order After Being Found Naked in Park

A former Kent Police sergeant has been issued a Sexual Risk Order after being caught naked near a children's play area. The order restricts his behaviour and movements, and a breach could lead to imprisonment.

Former Kent Police sergeant Simon Ince has been handed a Sexual Risk Order (SRO) after being discovered naked in a park near a children's play area.

The incident, which occurred in February 2024 in Chatham, Kent, initially led to his dismissal from the force following a fast-track misconduct hearing. While prosecutors initially decided against pursuing criminal charges due to a lack of evidence of anyone witnessing the act, incriminating photos found on his phone revealed a pattern of similar behaviour in the same woodland area approximately five months prior.

Ince claimed he was merely jogging and wringing sweat from his clothes when spotted by horrified dog walkers, but a judge ruled his explanation 'evasive and untruthful', finding he acted for sexual gratification and 'enjoyed the thrill of doing it outdoors'. The SRO prohibits Ince from removing his underwear or urinating in public outside of designated facilities and bans him from entering the Horsted Valley nature reserve.

A breach of the order could result in up to five years imprisonment, and police have stated he will be 'closely monitored'. The initial incident involved multiple sightings by dog walkers who described seeing a naked man in close proximity to the children's play park, causing them significant distress. One eyewitness reported seeing a 'skin-coloured thing hiding in the woods'. A photograph was taken by a member of the public, documenting Ince's nudity.

Following his arrest, Ince identified himself as a police officer and offered explanations about going for a jog and needing to urinate, claiming he was sweating profusely. Despite these claims, the discovery of the explicit images on his phone painted a different picture. The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) initially declined to press charges for indecent exposure or outraging public decency, citing the absence of direct witnesses to the act itself.

However, Ince did admit to a lesser public order offence in September 2024 at Brighton Magistrates' Court, receiving a conditional caution that required him to complete a 'thinking skills' course and avoid the Vale Drive park area. This allowed him to avoid being placed on the sex offenders' register. The application for the SRO followed the conclusion of the criminal case. Judge Roy Brown, at Medway Magistrates' Court, granted the order, acknowledging the concerning nature of Ince's behaviour.

The court heard that Ince is now employed by a contractor at a utility company. The SRO represents a significant restriction on his freedom and a continued effort by Kent Police to manage the risk he poses. Body-worn footage of the arrest shows Ince attempting to flee the scene before being apprehended by officers.

The case highlights the complexities of prosecuting such offences and the use of SROs as a tool to protect the public when a criminal conviction is not possible. The police are committed to ensuring Ince adheres to the conditions of the order and will be actively monitoring his compliance. The incident has raised concerns about the conduct of law enforcement officers and the potential for abuse of power, even in the absence of direct criminal charges





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