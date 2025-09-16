Ex-Teacher Turns Vintage Reseller, Earns More in a Month Than She Did Yearly

A mother of three ditched her demanding teaching job to become a successful vintage reseller, earning more in a month than she did annually. Jess Morton now enjoys the flexibility and financial rewards of her new career.

Jess Morton, a 27-year-old mother of three, has made a significant career shift, leaving her demanding £43,000-a-year teaching job to become a full-time vintage reseller. Feeling burnt out and unable to fully engage with her family due to the exhausting nature of her teaching role, Jess found solace and financial success in reselling pre-loved clothing. She began her journey by listing her old size 24 clothes on Vinted after losing eight stone, generating £600 in her first month.

This initial success ignited her passion, leading her to expand into buying and reselling vintage finds from charity shops.Her side hustle rapidly grew, earning her £1,000 to £1,500 per month. This income potential prompted her to seriously consider a full-time transition. After Easter 2025, she made a crucial decision and handed in her notice, embracing the world of vintage reselling with full commitment in July 2025. Since then, she has generated an impressive £30,000 in revenue in just ten months. Jess now sources her inventory from wholesalers, allocating £500 to £700 per month to purchase clothing items like Y2K jeans and vintage Nike and Adidas sportswear, which she sells for between £18 to £25 and £25 to £40 respectively.The freedom and flexibility her new career offers are invaluable to Jess. She cherishes the opportunity to be present for her family, taking her son to school and picking him up, a stark contrast to the long hours she endured as a teacher. She actively shares her reselling tips and insights on TikTok (@jess.vintage.revivals) and collaborates with other resellers in a supportive group chat. Jess's story is a testament to the power of following your passions and finding fulfillment in unconventional career paths





