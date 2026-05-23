Ex-wife files injunction against Kyle Mowitz's spending on Kim Zolciak, he fires back

Kyle Mowitz, the boyfriend of Real Housewife of Atlanta Kim Zolciak, has denied his estranged wife's claims of overspending. Meanwhile, Mowitz has filed for divorce from his ex-wife Jillian Greene. She has filed an injunction to stop what she says are his 'out of control' lavish expenditures. However, Mowitz has denied his ex-wife's claim of wasteful spending, accusing her of amassing debt and being extravagant.

Kim Zolciak 's boyfriend has strenuously denied his estranged wife's claims he has been overspending on the former Real Housewife of Atlanta. In his court documents, he accused his ex-wife of amassing debt on credit cards he funds and of being extravagant, even spending $2,300 on a hotel room.

Kim Zolciak's ex-husband Kroy Biermann has filed for sole custody of their four children, citing Zolciak's unstable and unfit behavior. She has temporarily lost primary physical custody, but both parents will maintain joint legal custody





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Kim Zolciak Kyle Mowitz Ex-Wife Divorce Real Housewife Of Atlanta Out Of Control Spending Injunction Expenditures Wastage

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