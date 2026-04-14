Exclusive: Barbara Stone on the Chillenden Murders and Her Fight for Michael's Freedom

In a revealing interview, Barbara Stone discusses the impact of the Chillenden Murders on her life, her brother Michael's time in prison, and her unwavering fight to prove his innocence. The Crime Desk re-examines the case with exclusive insights and expert analysis.

To gain access to our exclusive interview with Barbara Stone , please subscribe to our newsletter HERE. What types of crime cases particularly capture your interest? We welcome your input at crimedesk@dailymail.co.uk.

'The crime was considered evil, and it undeniably was; however, this doesn't automatically equate to my brother's culpability.' These are the words of Barbara Stone, a woman whose unwavering belief in her brother Michael's innocence has persisted through decades marked by one of Britain's most notorious double murder cases. Michael Stone was convicted and subsequently incarcerated for the horrific slayings of Lin Russell and her daughter Megan, which occurred in a secluded country lane near the quaint village of Chillenden, Kent, back in 1996. For nearly three decades, Michael has been confined within some of the United Kingdom's most secure prison facilities. Throughout this lengthy period, he has consistently maintained his innocence, and Barbara has stood by his side, providing unwavering support every single day. This is a story of a family’s unwavering faith in one another when faced with extreme adversity.

In a recent, exclusive interview with The Crime Desk, Barbara Stone provides a compelling and intimate account of how this high-profile case irrevocably altered her life. She offers insights into her brother's daily routine and existence within the confines of prison walls, detailing the strategies he employs to occupy his time and maintain a sense of normalcy in such a challenging environment. Barbara also shares intimate details about the family’s relentless and enduring fight to exonerate Michael and clear his name from the cloud of suspicion and conviction that hangs over him.

The Crime Desk is meticulously re-examining the chilling murders of Lin and Megan Russell as part of a brand-new series, which will explore some of the most shocking and unsettling crimes that have gripped Britain. Our team of seasoned and highly skilled investigative journalists will provide exclusive interviews and captivating features that delve into every conceivable facet of this complex and multifaceted case. This in-depth analysis will equip YOU with a comprehensive understanding of the events, the evidence, and the various perspectives surrounding the case. We are committed to painting a complete picture of the situation.

Furthermore, we encourage you, our valued readers, to actively participate in the discussion and share your own opinions and theories regarding the Chillenden Murders, including your perspective on the guilt or innocence of Michael Stone. Your insights and perspectives are not only valued but also form an integral part of our commitment to engaging with our audience. Please share your thoughts and theories with us in the comments section or by contacting us directly at crimedesk@dailymail.co.uk. The Crime Desk will be compiling and showcasing our favorite reader contributions in next week's newsletter, thereby offering a platform for shared dialogue and the collective exploration of this captivating and controversial case.

To gain access to our exclusive interview with Barbara Stone and stay up-to-date with all our in-depth crime coverage, please subscribe to The Crime Desk newsletter HERE. Every week, our dedicated team will deliver unparalleled insight, expert analysis, and comprehensive reporting on the cases that continue to captivate your attention and ignite your curiosity. Each newsletter will be brimming with exclusive features, thought-provoking interviews, and the most current breaking news stories that are currently dominating the headlines, providing a deep look into the stories you care about the most. Delivered directly to your inbox every week, completely FREE of charge





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Chillenden Murders Michael Stone Barbara Stone Innocence Crime Desk Lin Russell Megan Russell Exclusive Interview True Crime

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