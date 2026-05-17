Exclusive Beauty Gift Sets Offer Premium Products at Discounted Prices

Discover a range of beauty gift sets featuring top brands and high-quality products, available at significantly reduced prices compared to their individual values. These curated collections include assortments of makeup, skincare, and haircare essentials suitable for various beauty needs.

The latest beauty gift set, priced at £35, offers an impressive selection of nine makeup, skincare, hair, and body products with a combined value of £139.81.

This curated box includes a variety of essentials such as moisturisers, blemish pads, hair and body mists, perfumes, body scrubs, mascaras, and more. Among the key brands featured are Fenty Beauty, Philip Kingsley, Sol De Janeiro, Floral Street, and Bobbi Brown. For those looking for a more luxurious skincare experience, another premium gift box, priced at £55, provides 12 high-end skincare products valued at a total of £261.79.

The contents include a day cream, sunscreen, glow drops, body cream, and face cleanser, among other deluxe items. The box showcases top-tier brands and formulations designed to address a range of skin concerns and enhance overall beauty routines.

Additionally, there’s an affordable yet comprehensive gift set available for £30, marketed as containing 'everything you need from hair-to-toe. ’ This set saves shoppers £75 and consists of ten travel-sized products under 100ml in total value, amounting to £105. Inside, customers will find best-selling items from beloved brands like Sol De Janeiro, La Roche-Posay, and Philip Kingsley.

Notably, the Zelens 3T Complex Anti-Ageing Cream, included in deluxe size in this set, alone is worth £36, making the entire edit a highly cost-effective choice for beauty enthusiasts





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