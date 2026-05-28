Exclusive: Drug Dealer Linked to Traveller Land Grab Companies

Investigative report reveals how a convicted cocaine dealer directed shell companies to buy rural sites for traveller developments, flouting planning laws during bank holidays.

A convicted drug dealer with ties to a network of companies is behind a series of unauthorised land developments by traveller groups across southern England, the Daily Mail has uncovered.

The scheme involves purchasing greenfield sites in cash through shell companies, then rapidly carrying out construction during long weekends when local council enforcement officers are unavailable. Once development is complete, the groups apply for retrospective planning permission in an attempt to legalise the projects. This tactic was recently employed in West Chiltington, West Sussex, where heavy machinery began work near the prestigious Nyetimber winery, despite Horsham District Council issuing a temporary stop notice.

Similar activity occurred earlier in Willows Green, Essex, where travellers concreted over a field known for wildlife including great-crested newts and rare albino fallow deer. In both cases, councils were warned in advance by the Daily Mail. The core figure linking these operations is Chad Brady, a 31-year-old Yorkshireman who previously admitted possessing cocaine with intent to supply and received a two-year suspended sentence.

Brady was a key director of three Companies House-registered firms: UK Real Estate and Land Limited, UK Real Estate and Land 1 Limited, and UK Real Estate and Land 2 Limited. These companies, all set up between November 2022 and May 2023 and filing only dormant accounts, purchased the Willows Green site for £125,000 in April 2025 and the West Chiltington site for £200,000 in July 2025.

Brady resigned from all three firms in January 2025, as his criminal case proceeded, but remains director of several other dissolved and active companies, including one describing itself as a yoga school. The unauthorised developments often follow a predictable pattern. In Willows Green, traveller Martin Mongan used a Facebook group to arrange up to 150 lorry loads of aggregate for delivery over the bank holiday.

Uttlesford Council was warned a month in advance but stated it could act only once development started. Following an injunction secured by the council after the Daily Mail's alert, a second nearby field-bought for £150,000 by a traveller family with a history of such incursions-was not built on during the recent holiday.

Meanwhile, Karl Kavanagh, 48, of Hampshire-based KK Construction, used the same Facebook group to seek aggregates for undisclosed sites in Horley and Horsham. The use of temporary stop notices and High Court injunctions highlights the legal challenges councils face in halting these rapid constructions, which exploit the gap between land purchase and enforcement action





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Travellers Land Grab Unauthorised Development Chad Brady Drug Dealer Shell Companies West Chiltington Willows Green Planning Enforcement High Court Injunction

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