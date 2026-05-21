Exclusive Indian Recipes: 90 Super Simple Indian Dishes to Add to Your Midweek Supper Menu

Makan, a food platform, offers 90 super simple Indian recipes, including spice mixes, main dishes, and super sides. The recipes are full of antioxidant, anti-inflammatory spices, fresh vegetables, and healthy fats. The platform has chosen three recipes that can be made as part of a healthy, vibrant curry night or individually on a midweek evening when all you want is something fast, nutritious, and full of flavor.

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Looking to diversify your range of midweek suppers? Try adding these super simple, nutritious Indian recipes to your canon. Most of us have some version of a curry recipe up our sleeves. But beyond that one dish, Indian food can be daunting.

Makan offers 90 super simple Indian recipes, including spice mixes, main dishes and super sides. We’ve chosen three, which you could either make as part of a healthy, vibrant curry night or whip up individually on a midweek evening when all you want is something fast, nutritious and full of flavour. As you might expect, each dish is full of antioxidant, anti-inflammatory spices, as well as fresh veg and healthy fats





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Indian Recipes Super Simple Indian Dishes Spice Mixes Main Dishes Super Sides Antioxidant Spices Anti-Inflammatory Spices Fresh Vegetables Healthy Fats

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