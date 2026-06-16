Exclusive Podcast Details the Murder and Abuse of Baby Preston Davey by Teacher Jamie Varley and Partner

A new podcast miniseries explores the murder of 13-month-old Preston Davey, featuring an interview with DCI Andy Fellows who led the investigation into Jamie Varley and John McGowan-Fazakerley. The discussion covers the suspicious hospital scene, medical evidence, and the couple's performative behavior.

The first episode of an exclusive Trial podcast miniseries investigates the horrific murder of 13-month-old Preston Davey . Veteran crime reporters Caroline Cheetham and Liz Hull interview DCI Andy Fellows, who led the investigation into Jamie Varley and his partner John McGowan-Fazakerley.

Varley, 37, a teacher and trained child safeguarding lead, was found guilty of the sexual abuse and murder of baby Preston, who had been in his care for just four months. McGowan-Fazakerley, 32, was convicted of allowing the child's death, cruelty, and sexual assault. The investigation began on 27 July 2023, when Preston arrived at Blackpool Victoria Hospital unconscious and in cardiac arrest. Despite doctors' efforts, the infant was pronounced dead shortly after, prompting Lancashire police to investigate.

At the hospital, Varley's behavior and story immediately raised suspicion, as DCI Fellows explained. Uniformed officers responded to a fraught scene and captured body-worn video of Varley's dramatic, pantomime-esque performance. He made in-depth remarks about how Preston died, claiming he left the baby in the bath briefly and that he drowned.

However, Preston was not wet, and the travel time from their home to the hospital was very short, which was inconsistent with Varley's account. Hospital staff found no evidence of water during CPR. Varley was initially arrested on suspicion of neglect, but the charge escalated to murder after a pathologist discovered slap marks and internal injuries to the infant's airways, anus, bladder, and bowel. As damning evidence was presented, Varley's demeanor changed; he became more aggressive and defensive.

He had trained himself to appear as a respectable teacher and safeguarding lead, but the reality was far more sinister. The evidence indicated systematic physical, sexual, and psychological abuse over four months, culminating in Preston's tragic death. DCI Fellows noted that while the couple's intentions upon adopting Preston are unknown, their excitement seemed performative. Online posts, private texts, and videos revealed disturbing abuse from early in the child's arrival.

The couple were "Instagram ready," with everything for show. Evidence suggested Varley was irked by John's behavior and Preston not sleeping, raising the specter of punishment. The abuse was wicked and cruel. The full interview is available to subscribers of The Crime Desk podcast series





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Preston Davey Jamie Varley John Mcgowan-Fazakerley Child Murder Sexual Abuse DCI Andy Fellows Blackpool Victoria Hospital The Crime Desk Podcast

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jamie Varley guilty of murdering 13-month-old adopted child Preston DaveyThe pair both denied all the charges against them throughout the gruelling six-week-long trial

Read more »

Teacher guilty of abusing and murdering adopted baby boyPreston Davey died after months of sexual and physical abuse at the hands of Jamie Varley.

Read more »

Teacher guilty of murdering tragic baby Preston DaveyPreston Davey when collapsed at the home of Jamie Varley, 37, and John McGowan-Fazakerley, 32

Read more »

Jamie Varley guilty of murdering 13-month-old adopted baby Preston DaveyHigh school teacher Jamie Varley, 37, has been found guilty at Preston Crown Court of the murder of adopted 13-month-old Preston Davey, and his partner John McGowan-Fazakerley, 32, has been convicted of allowing the death of the child

Read more »