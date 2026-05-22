The police investigation into Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has expanded to consider a wide range of offenses, including sexual misconduct and corruption. The inquiry focuses on the misuse of a prominent role in promoting national interests during Andrew's tenure as the UK's trade envoy. Police have searched Andrew's former home and new property and are seeking informed assistance related to the allegations.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is being investigated by the police over potential sexual offenses . The investigation is focused on a misconduct in public office probe, which has broadened to consider a wide range of offenses, including sexual misconduct and corruption.

A new document released during the investigation revealed that the late Queen was 'very keen' for Andrew to take on a 'prominent role' in promoting national interests. Thames Valley Police has made a public appeal for potential victim survivors to come forward. The force has seized substantial evidence from Andrew's former home and new property, which is being carefully worked through.

The investigation is expected to take months before detectives are ready to submit a file of evidence to the CPS to consider whether to bring criminal charges





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Police Investigation Potential Sexual Offenses Misconduct In Public Office Probe Sexual Misconduct Corruption Trade Envoy Prominent Role National Interests

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The late Queen 'very keen' for Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to be a trade envoy in 2001Documents reveal the late Queen's wishes for Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to be a trade envoy, including trips to sophisticated countries and the ballet. Her Majesty pushed for him to take on a prominent role in the promotion of national interests.

Read more »

Documents show Queen Elizabeth II's support for Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor for UK trade envoy roleDocuments revealed by the British government reveal that Queen Elizabeth II was 'very keen' for Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to take on the role of UK trade envoy 25 years ago. Due to criticism, Andrew was appointed to the role. The documents also show Alastair Tilford's appointments as the Queen's Commercial Property Manager in the same period.

Read more »

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Scrutiny Intensifies Following Epstein Docs Publication

Read more »

Police widen investigation into Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor for alleged sexual misconductUK police are investigating allegations of sexual misconduct against Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, who was arrested in February for sharing confidential documents with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Read more »