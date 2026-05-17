Exclusive: Slade's Dave Hill Opens Up About His Deep Friendships with His A-List Pals

In an exclusive interview, Dave Hill, the sole founding member still in Slade, shares his 'deep friendships' with stars like Noel Gallagher, Sir Paul McCartney, and Ozzy Osbourne. The musician reveals their mutual love and respect for each other and how they formed playlists inspired by Slade.

Dave Hill has been in the music industry for over 60 years, having rise to fame in the early sixties with his band Slade . He has rubbed shoulders with countless of stars over the years, making friendships with A-listers from Sir Paul McCartney to Noel Gallagher and the late Ozzy Osbourne .

As the only sole founding member still in Slade, Dave continues to play the occasional show with his current bandmates Russell Keefe, John Berry, and Alex Bines. They are soon to be heading to the stage in Henley-On-Thames for Rewind Festival August 21 to 23, marking 35 years since the original lineup of Slade - Noddy Holder, Jim Lea, Don Powell, and Dave - took to the stage for one final time before they split in 1991





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Slade Dave Hill Deep Friendships Noel Gallagher Sir Paul Mccartney Ozzy Osbourne

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