Exclusive Style Tips and Dress: Zara Polka Dot Dress

Get ready to make a bold fashion statement with the Zara polka dot dress, this season's hottest trend. The timeless piece, which has been voted one of the key trends of the year, has been given a stylish 2026 update, featuring a boat neck and sleeveless design. Now it's retailing at under £30. With extra style points and suitable for todos occasions, including wedding season, grab it while the stock lasts!

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All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article. The viral Zara polka dot dress from a few years ago is back, with a trendy 2026 update. Featuring a boat neck and sleeveless design, it's ideal for wedding season and can be easily dressed down for the office with trainers.

For extra style points, pair it with chunky bracelets and a simple white top. It's retailing at under £30. With a heatwave approaching, trust us when we say we don't think it'll stay in stock long, so you'll want to get your hands on it ASAP. Latest posts Sign up to our Stylist Daily newsletter: the latest news and must-read features so you don't miss out on the conversation.

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Fashion Style Trend Zara Polka Dot Dress Hot Color

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