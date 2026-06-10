Exclusive: Trump Jr.'s Ex-Fiancée and Anderson's Ex-Fiancé Teamed Up to Sabotage New Marriage, Sources Claim

Kimberly Guilfoyle and Beau Wrigley allegedly plotted to spread damaging narratives about Bettina Anderson after both were jilted for the other's former partner, according to multiple sources.

The early days of Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson 's marriage have been shadowed by alleged efforts from their high-profile ex-partners to undermine their relationship.

According to sources familiar with the situation, Kimberly Guilfoyle, Trump Jr.'s former fiancée, and William "Beau" Wrigley Jr., Anderson's ex-fiancé and heir to the Wrigley chewing gum fortune, formed an alliance fueled by mutual resentment after both were discarded for the other's former partner. The alleged collaboration aimed to spread narratives painting Anderson as a social climber primarily interested in Trump Jr.'s wealth and celebrity status, seeking to damage her reputation within their exclusive Palm Beach social circle.

This reported conspiracy emerged shortly after the Daily Mail first revealed Trump Jr. and Anderson's romance in August 2024, while he was still publicly engaged to Guilfoyle. The two exes were seen together at a high-profile Palm Beach fundraiser in February 2025, dancing intimately, an encounter described by insiders as devoid of romance and driven solely by shared ill-will toward the new couple.

Their efforts reportedly included leveraging their social connections to circulate stories about Anderson's family and character, attempting to frame her as a calculating opportunist. Despite these behind-the-scenes attacks, Trump Jr. and Anderson proceeded to become engaged and married in a private ceremony in West Palm Beach, later celebrating on a private island in the Bahamas.

Guilfoyle, who still co-owns a property with Trump Jr. in Florida, was said to be consumed by jealousy and determined to avoid being perceived as a loser, subsequently making a point to be seen with other wealthy and influential men. Wrigley, who separated from his third wife shortly after his reunion with Guilfoyle, faced his own public scrutiny when his then-wife was absent from the event where he danced with Guilfoyle.

A source close to Guilfoyle contested the narrative, claiming it was Wrigley who initiated contact to share concerns about Anderson that he felt Trump Jr. should know. Representatives for all parties named were approached for comment; an insider for Anderson dismissed the story as evidence of Guilfoyle's pettiness, while Wrigley did not respond. The saga underscores the entrenched personal dramas that can accompany high-society relationships in elite enclaves like Palm Beach, where media exposure, wealth, and bruised egos often intertwine





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Donald Trump Jr. Bettina Anderson Kimberly Guilfoyle Beau Wrigley Palm Beach Exes Revenge Plot Social Climber Media Narrative

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