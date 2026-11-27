A 2026 meta-analysis reveals how different exercises impact bone density in adults over 60. Traditional Chinese exercise and resistance training show significant benefits for spine and hip health.

A comprehensive systematic review and meta-analysis published in BMC Geriatrics demonstrates that specific physical activities can yield modest yet favorable improvements in bone mineral density for adults aged 60 and older. The research highlights distinct differences in how the spine and hip respond to various workout regimens, offering new clarity on optimal strategies for osteoporosis prevention.

Osteoporosis Risks and Skeletal Vulnerability

Osteoporosis fundamentally involves a reduction in bone mineral density and the deterioration of internal bone structure, which significantly elevates the risk of fractures. Fractures occurring at critical sites such as the hip and spine often lead to permanent disability, a loss of independence, and increased mortality rates, while also placing a heavy burden on healthcare systems. Statistical data cited by the study authors indicates that low bone mineral density contributed to approximately 220,000 deaths worldwide in 2021. Furthermore, this condition was associated with 7.76 million disability-adjusted life years, underscoring the urgent need for effective non-pharmacological interventions.

Also read Durham Police needs to 'better safeguard children'

Research Methodology and Nine Exercise Types

The investigative team conducted a rigorous search of four major research databases and additional sources, identifying data up to March 2026. Their final analysis included 81 randomized controlled trials published between 1991 and 2025, encompassing 5,251 community-dwelling adults aged 60 or older. Bone mineral density measurements were obtained using dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry, the standard clinical technique for assessing skeletal health. The study evaluated nine distinct categories of physical activity: resistance training, aerobic training, impact exercise like jumping, combined resistance and impact, combined aerobic and resistance, multicomponent programs, water exercise, traditional Chinese exercises such as Tai Chi and qigong, and other mind-body practices including yoga and Pilates.

Statistical Outcomes at Spine and Hip Sites

The statistical analysis revealed that participants in exercise groups experienced greater increases in bone density compared to those in control groups. Specifically, bone mineral density changes at the lumbar spine exceeded control values by 0.013 g/cm², while changes at the femoral neck exceeded controls by 0.018 g/cm². Despite these averages, the researchers noted considerable variability in results at the hip site. Prediction intervals included zero at both skeletal locations, suggesting that the benefits of exercise might be negligible or potentially negative in certain individual contexts. Consequently, the certainty of the evidence was rated as moderate for the spine but remained low for the femoral neck.

Advertisement

Traditional Chinese Exercise Ranks Highest

When comparing the relative effectiveness of the nine exercise types, traditional Chinese exercise emerged as the highest-ranked intervention for improving bone density at both the spine and hip. The estimated benefits for this category were 0.037 g/cm² at the lumbar spine and 0.039 g/cm² at the femoral neck compared to controls. Traditional Chinese exercise also outperformed resistance and aerobic training specifically at the spine. However, the authors caution that these positive findings were derived from only four studies, predominantly involving Asian populations, and carried a low to very low certainty of evidence. Impact exercise and resistance training also demonstrated significant benefits at both skeletal sites, while aerobic training showed marginal significance for the spine.

Clinical Implications and Future Directions

The findings suggest that while exercise is a valuable tool for preserving bone health, the type and intensity of activity matter significantly for older adults. Combining resistance with impact training and participating in multicomponent exercise programs offer viable additional strategies for enhancing lumbar spine density. The study moves beyond previous limitations that often compared exercise only against no activity or focused narrowly on postmenopausal women. By analyzing a broader spectrum of interventions and adult demographics, this meta-analysis provides a more nuanced understanding of how physical activity can mitigate the risks associated with declining bone mineral density in the aging population.