Exes Tess Daly and Vernon Kay looked 'super happy and friendly' after announcing split

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay, who had been married for 25 years, looked 'super happy and friendly' after spending a day out together at Pub In The Park. They had announced their split last week and were seen strolling about, eating food, and even dancing to Craig David.

Exes Tess Daly and Vernon Kay looked 'super happy and friendly' as they enjoyed a day out at Pub In The Park together on Saturday after announcing their split last week.

The presenter, 57, and the Radio 2 DJ, 52, revealed last week that they had separated after 25 years of marriage, with a joint statement stating they had agonised over the decision but were determined to remain supportive parents to their daughters, Phoebe, 21, and Amber, 16. Eight days on, the former couple looked in good spirits as they spent time together with friends at the food and music festival at Higginson Park in Marlow





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Tess Daly Vernon Kay Split Pub In The Park Higginson Park Craig David

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