Exeter Bonfire Night Event Marred by Fog and Drone Visibility Issues

Thick fog obscured fireworks and drones at Exeter Bonfire Night, causing public complaints despite the event raising £55,000 for charity.

Attendees at a Bonfire Night celebration in Exeter were left frustrated as thick fog completely obscured the fireworks and drone displays. The event, organized by Exeter Round Table, saw visibility drop so low that spectators could barely distinguish the dim flashes of pyrotechnics in the murk.

Organizer Response to Visibility Failure

Exeter Round Table acknowledged the disappointment, stating that dense fog combined with smoke that could not disperse due to a near-total lack of wind settled directly over the display area. The organizing team expressed their own dismay, noting that they had worked incredibly hard to assemble the show and were heartbroken that much of it remained hidden from view.

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Despite the poor conditions, the event successfully raised £55,000 for Devon Air Ambulance and various local charities. Organizers emphasized to ticket holders that their contributions were vital, describing every ticket as a rescue that would help keep a helicopter in the air and support community causes.

Public Criticism and Financial Concerns

Spectators took to social media to voice their grievances, with many questioning the decision to proceed with the event given the persistent fog throughout the day. One attendee criticized the pause in fireworks early in the show, arguing that it allowed fog and smoke to settle, making the remainder of the display difficult to see.

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Another spectator noted that the best view of the drone show was actually from the car park on the way out, calling the entire event poorly planned. Many families felt entitled to voice their frustration after spending significant sums on tickets and internal costs, feeling they paid for a service they could not fully enjoy.

Wider Impacts Across Greater Manchester

Similar foggy conditions disrupted events in Manchester, where spectators at Platt Fields could only hear fireworks rather than see them. At Manchester Airport, the thick fog caused significant aviation disruptions, with 15 flights unable to land and being diverted to other UK airports.

Aviation websites reported additional flights performing go-arounds as arrivals were strictly regulated. A local resident described the fog as the thickest they had ever witnessed, affecting southern areas including Stockport, Trafford, and south Manchester on Saturday evening.

FA Cup Match Visibility Crisis

The fog also severely impacted the FA Cup first-round match between Altrincham FC and Notts County at J.Davidson Stadium. BBC match commentator Steve Bower described the visibility as down to a few yards, making it impossible to decipher action on the far side of the pitch during extra time.

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Fans at the stadium illuminated their phone torches to see the game, with one supporter comparing the scene to an Elton John concert. Bower later wrote on the BBC Sport website that covering the match was one of the most challenging experiences of his 35-year broadcasting career.