Exeter Chiefs Dispatch Saracens 32-12 to Secure Play‑Off Semi‑Final Spot

Exeter won a decisive 32‑12 triumph over Saracens, moving into third place and booking a semi‑final against Bath, while Saracens part ways with long‑time coach Mark McCall.

Exeter Chiefs secured a commanding 32-12 victory over their long‑standing adversaries Saracens at Sandy Park, clinching a place in the Premiership play‑off semi‑final and signaling the end of an era for the Saracens head coach Mark McCall, who had steered the club for many seasons.

The win propelled Exeter to third place in the league table, guaranteeing them a semi‑final clash against Bath in the following week after they had previously dispatched Leicester Tigers, who consequently fell to fourth. From the opening whistle, the match unfolded as a tightly contested affair. Saracens opened the scoring when newcomer Tobias Elliott powered over for an early try, only for Exeter's Henry Slade to answer with a well‑timed penalty that left the scoreboard level at 3‑3.

A potential breakthrough for the visiting side was nullified when Rotimi Segun saw his try ruled out, leaving the first half poised on a knife‑edge. In the dying moments of the half, Saracens scrum‑half Charlie Bracken was shown a red‑card for a deliberate knock‑on, reducing the London club to fourteen men.

Exeter seized the numerical advantage immediately; a deft line‑out move saw Max Norey collect the ball and dive over for a try, giving the home side a 10‑3 lead at the break. The second half belonged to Exeter, who capitalised on the extra space with a clinical display of attacking rugby. Henry Slade, showcasing his versatility, broke through the Saracens defence to score a second try for the Chiefs, then added a further penalty to extend the margin.

The Italian lock Andrea Zambonin, who had joined the club earlier in the season, reinforced the lead with a try sixteen minutes from full‑time, making the result appear inevitable. Saracens managed a consolation score when Nick Isiekwe crossed the line with eight minutes remaining, but the damage was already done. In the final minutes, Exeter's scrum‑half Stephen Varney powered over for a try that also secured a valuable bonus point, sealing a 32‑12 triumph.

The comprehensive win not only guarantees Exeter a place in the post‑season for the first time since the 2021 campaign but also underscores a shift in the Premiership hierarchy. Saracens, now facing the prospect of a rebuilding phase without their long‑serving coach, will look to regroup ahead of the remaining fixtures.

For Exeter, the victory cements their momentum and confidence as they prepare for a high‑stakes semi‑final against Bath, a match that could define their aspirations for a league title this season





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Exeter Chiefs Saracens Premiership Rugby Play‑Off Semi‑Final Mark Mccall

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