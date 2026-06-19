Exhausted NHS Consultant Dies of Overdose in Hospital On-Call Room After Nine Consecutive 13-Hour Night Shifts

An inquest heard that Dr Naeem Ahmed, a 50-year-old consultant anaesthetist at Poole Hospital, was found dead in an on-call room after his ninth night shift. Toxicology revealed fentanyl and alcohol, but the coroner ruled misadventure. His wife described him as exhausted and struggling with mental health.

An exhaustive inquest has revealed the tragic death of Dr Naeem Ahmed, a 50-year-old NHS consultant anaesthetist at Poole Hospital in Dorset, who was found unconscious in an on-call room after completing his ninth consecutive 13-hour night shift.

The discovery was made on June 21, 2025, when a colleague attempted to locate him for the morning handover and could not find him. Security forced entry into the anaesthetist s on-call room, where Dr Ahmed was slumped in a chair with two syringes and a half-empty bottle of Jameson whiskey nearby. Toxicology tests later showed he had taken the potent pain medication fentanyl, though the level in his blood was low.

Alcohol was also detected at 44mg per 100ml, about half the legal driving limit. Dr Patrick Waugh, a pathologist, testified that the combination of fentanyl and alcohol could exacerbate toxicity, and he concluded that this was the cause of death. Dorset coroner Rachael Griffin delivered a verdict of misadventure, stating she was satisfied Dr Ahmed did not intend to take his own life, as he had future plans including a mountain climbing trip to Mount Elbrus in October 2025.

Dr Ahmed had worked at Poole Hospital since 2008, and his clinical record was described as blemish-free by colleagues. On his final shift, his decision-making was faultless, and no one noticed anything unusual in his behavior.

However, his wife, Dr Laura Ahmed, revealed that her husband was exhausted and had been using alcohol as a mental crutch to calm his mind. She noted that he came from a culture where discussing mental health is highly stigmatized, and his specialty encouraged compartmentalization and moving on without facing pain.

Dr Ahmed had a private practice alongside his NHS work and a flexible schedule that allowed him to travel to Pakistan several times a year to care for his elderly parents. His wife said the work pattern was definitely starting to get to him, and she had observed him watching YouTube videos on reducing drinking. She also expressed concern about the impact of sleep deprivation on his judgment, given that he used drugs and alcohol while at the hospital.

The inquest highlighted systemic issues regarding NHS doctors working extra hours in the private sector without declaring them to their employers. Dr Guy Titley, the anaesthetic director at Poole Hospital, explained that Dr Ahmed had a unique job plan that suited both him and the trust, as it filled gaps during difficult periods like Christmas and Bank Holiday weekends.

Despite encouragement to spread his work throughout the year, Dr Ahmed insisted on compressing his shifts to free up time for travel. He volunteered for many shifts between April and June, which was queried by the rota maker, but he was adamant this pattern was in his best interest.

The coroner acknowledged that Dr Ahmed s working pattern was a matter of personal choice, but she noted that his death raises national concerns about the pressures on NHS staff and the need for better support systems. Dr Ahmed s death serves as a somber reminder of the toll that long hours and unrelenting demands can take on healthcare professionals, even those who appear outwardly dedicated and competent





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

NHS Doctor Death Overdose Night Shifts Mental Health

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MPs back calls to tackle 'utterly vile abuse' and violence faced by NHS staff'Every day in this country, staff in Emergency Departments are on the receiving end of utterly vile abuse, intimidation and – all too often – physical violence'

Read more »

NHS says people can 'stop' annoying symptom with common household itemCertain areas will fall under the highest warning for pollen, triggering allergies for millions across the UK

Read more »

Health Secretary meets with Nottingham families ahead of key NHS reportThe politician spoke with parents who have lost babies, suffered life-changing harm and fought NHS cover-ups

Read more »

Slimming World group helps members lose almost 2000lbs in less than a yearThe Eaglesham group is run by Slimming World consultant Emma Johnston.

Read more »