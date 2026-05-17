A leading figure operating outside of Russia, Khodorkovsky expresses concern over Putin's volatile behavior and his intention to attack the UK, which he believes has been chosen as Russia's primary adversary.

Vladimir Putin has designated the United Kingdom as his number one adversary and is preparing to engage in an attack, according to an exiled Russia n oil magnate named Khodorkovsky who has emerged as a significant figure in the opposition movement operating outside of Russia .

Khodorkovsky, who spent ten years in a Siberian prison after clashing with Putin, expressed his concerns in an interview from his London office, stating, 'Putin is a gangster, and he considers a breakdown as an invitation to attack them.

' He also stated, 'From this perspective, the UK has been chosen as Russia's main adversary, marking it as a force that stands behind everything that opposes them. ' In addition, Khodorkovsky asserts that without the Americans, Russia would not be able to defeat the West





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Putin UK Khodorkovsky Enemy Attack Oligarch Russia Opposition Movement Europe Americans Attack Hybrid Attack

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