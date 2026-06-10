Exotic Weapons and Exotic Order Payouts in Destiny 2

This news text provides information on various Exotic weapons and their payouts in Destiny 2. It includes details on their effects, catalysts, and how to obtain them.

Likely from any ritual activity (Vanguard Ops, Crucible, and Gambit), or Exotic Order payouts in the Seasonal Hub: Dealing repeated damage with this weapon inflicts Jolt.

While amplified, Jolt is applied faster. Likely from any ritual activity (Vanguard Ops, Crucible, and Gambit), or Exotic Order payouts in the Seasonal Hub: Dealing melee damage increases this weapon's handling and loads a small amount of ammo from reserves.

Repulsor Brace Random drop from the final boss of the Root of Nightmares raid Rimestealer Deterministic Chaos Likely from any ritual activity (Vanguard Ops, Crucible, and Gambit), or Exotic Order payouts in the Seasonal Hub: Collecting an Elemental pickup or destroying a Tangle grants this weapon a stacking period of increased damage. Throwing a Tangle provides additional time. Dealing repeated damage with this weapon inflicts Jolt. While amplified, Jolt is applied faster.

Dealing a portion of the magazine as precision damage grants this weapon bonus damage. The shot count is reset whenever the weapon is reloaded or stowed. Temporarily increases reload speed and handling after sprinting or while amplified. This effect is improved when you are amplified.

Kills with this weapon generate grenade energy. Activating your grenade ability reloads this weapon from reserves. Defeating targets with other weapons before drawing this one transfers ammo to the magazine from reserves. The weapon has become partially Taken.

Detonations produce Taken energy that aggressively seeks out nearby targets and Blights them. Dealing damage with both other weapons before readying this weapon refills it from reserves. Reloading after a precision final blow causes precision hits to refill a round from reserves. The Chaperone Likely from any ritual activity (Vanguard Ops, Crucible, and Gambit), or Exotic Order payouts in the Seasonal Hub: Dealing sustained damage scorches the target.

Dealing damage to a scorched target inflicts scorch. Multiple simultaneous final blows queue up a stacking damage buff. The timer starts on the next weapon fire; final blows extend this timer. Destroying a Stasis crystal or defeating a frozen target with this weapon grants you Frost Armor.

Hitting three separate targets increases damage for a moderate duration. Each final blow with this weapon creates an elemental damage explosion. Updated catalysts Bungie has also expanded a number of Exotic weapons' catalysts so they're a little more interesting—these upgrades were previously just stat bonuses, now they've got a perk, too—and buffed some others.

Now has To the Pain as a catalyst perk, perfectly synergising with this weapon's playstyle: While this weapon is equipped, taking damage increases handling and aim assist until the weapon is stowed. This catalyst now comes with Supercharged Magazine, which is handy: While amplified, ammo is gradually transferred from reserves to the magazine





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Exotic Weapons Exotic Order Payouts Catalysts Effects Payouts Destiny 2

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