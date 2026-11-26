Expeditions: Samurai early game tips cover speech skills, party splitting, Guardian tanks and class resources to help new players survive in feudal Kyushu.

Expeditions: Samurai, the historical RPG developed by Campfire Cabal, is the most mechanically complex entry in the series so far. Its foray into feudal Japan introduces several new mechanics and reworks some of the fundamentals of its turn-based tactical combat. Because character classes function in entirely different ways and objectives can often be approached from numerous angles, the early game can feel overwhelming.

The guide is designed to improve the odds of survival for players arriving on the shores of Kyushu, where the story unfolds in the dying days of the Sengoku era. It covers speech skills, party splitting, Guardian characters, class resources and ranged weapons, with the goal of helping players avoid an early defeat as they establish a foothold in the region.

Also read Marathon's new runner shell is a jet-propelled robot samurai who wants to hurt you

Speech Skills Shape Most Core Conversations

Expeditions: Samurai uses skills mainly for non-combat activities such as sneaking, lockpicking and crafting. Every character in the party can use them regardless of class, but only the player character can initiate conversations and take the lead role in most dialogue sequences.

Authority, Persuasion and Manipulation all play a significant role in conversation. The guide recommends spreading skill points across as many speech skills as possible, and reaching at least a skill level of 7 in one of them during the early game to unlock that skill's speech options.

Advertisement

A skill level of 7 will not guarantee access to every narrative choice. Some event decisions rely on skills other than speech, and there are occasional moments when NPCs speak for themselves. Even so, strong speech skills should allow players to navigate most of the core dialogue sequences effectively.

Party Splitting and Guardian Tactics Explained

Party splitting unlocks advanced tactics such as setting up multi-pronged ambushes. It is also useful for basic stealth, because players do not have to drag their entire party along when sneaking into a compound or getting behind a specific guard.

Party splitting is controlled through the party wheel, which by default opens when the player presses the 'G' key. From there, clicking character portraits links or unlinks them to other party members, which determines how many characters move when the player issues a movement command.

Guardians act as the tank class, the frontline fighters who spend most of their time in close contact with the enemy. Each Guardian has a unique secondary health bar called 'Guard', which absorbs all incoming damage until it is depleted. Only then does the character begin losing health, referred to as 'Endurance', which makes Guardians tougher than other characters by default.

Guardians also have abilities that refresh and regenerate Guard, helping them stay in the fight longer. The guide recommends picking up the ability upgrade 'Guard Specialisation' as soon as possible, because it raises a Guardian's ability to refresh their Guard from 50% to 100%. It also advises keeping at least one Guardian in the party at all times.

Advertisement

Class Resources and Ranged Weapons Matter

Every class in Expeditions: Samurai has its own unique resource, and each one is gained or spent in a different way. Marauders acquire their Focus resource each time they deal damage, which is straightforward to remember.

Tacticians gain 'coordination' based on how many party members are within a certain radius at the start of each turn. Scoundrels gain Superiority by moving to specific highlighted hexes during combat, which can trigger abilities such as slipping into stealth mid-fight.

Every character has two weapon slots, and the guide advises ensuring that everyone able to carry a ranged weapon does so. In the early access build, ranged weapons offer a significant tactical advantage because shots will generally hit their target regardless of situation. Ranged attacks also ignore Guard on Guardian characters, which makes bows and matchlocks effective against tougher foes.

Bladed weapons such as katanas and naginatas offer more abilities for hitting multiple targets at once. The guide notes that the more enemies players can take down at a distance, the easier it will be to keep the party alive. Levelling up also has three layers: skills, abilities and perks.