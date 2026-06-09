Experienced Hospitality Leader Appointed General Manager of Newport's New Retirement Village

General Manager Adrian Pickard, with over 30 years in high-end hospitality, leads Sundew Court, a new retirement village in Newport featuring 77 homes, restaurant, bar, and 24/7 care. First residents arrive in October.

A hospitality professional with more than three decades of experience, including leading one of the UK's top spas, has been appointed to head up Newport 's new retirement village .

General Manager Adrian Pickard has joined Sundew Court, a brand new later living development from Untold Living, the Integrated Retirement Communities (IRC) specialists. Sixteen spacious bungalows and 61 apartments are currently being built by Telford construction company McPhillips, with the first residents due to be welcomed in October. As well as the new homes, Sundew Court will include a restaurant, a bar, a 24/7/365 onsite care team, multifunction room and allotments.

Adrian brings with him a wealth of experience in high end hospitality, including roles as Managing Director of the luxury spa and hotel Hoar Cross Hall in Staffordshire, and General Manager of five star The Headland hotel in Cornwall. He said: I'm thrilled to have joined the Untold Living family at such an exciting time as they bring their first ever new build community to life.

One of the things I'm most looking forward to is building long-term relationships with residents who will be part of our village community for years to come, rather than the short-term relationships I've enjoyed with hotel guests over the years. That and building a team who can help me deliver on our three key priorities of kindness, hospitality and security.

He says the Untold philosophy combines hospitality and care with community-led operations to create a flagship for fully integrated retirement living in Shropshire. Recruitment will begin next month for a registered manager and a facilities manager, while the rest of the positions will be advertised in August for a late September start. As General Manager at Sundew Court, Adrian's role will be hands on, with a focus on helping residents create a home.

In his words, being everyone's new best friend. Our residents are moving in for a new beginning and it's my job to make sure they feel a valued part of our community. We're expecting people choosing to be part of our community to lead active, independent lives even though we offer care, this is not a care facility. What we can give residents is real security and peace of mind as well as friendship and new lease of life.

But this is my new beginning as well. It was big step moving out of hospitality although that's the sort of business we've got here at Sundew Court and I'm really looking forward to it. The retirement village is set to redefine later living in the region by combining luxury amenities with a strong sense of community.

Residents will have access to a restaurant serving freshly prepared meals, a bar for social gatherings, and a multifunction room for events and activities. The onsite care team, available around the clock, ensures that assistance is always at hand, yet the emphasis remains on independence and active living. The development also features allotments for those who enjoy gardening, promoting outdoor activity and sustainability.

Adrian's background in high-end hospitality is pivotal to creating an environment where every resident feels like a valued guest. He emphasizes that the transition from hotel management to retirement living is natural because both fields prioritize exceptional service and attention to detail. The key difference, he notes, is the opportunity to form lasting bonds with residents rather than transient connections with hotel guests.

This philosophy aligns perfectly with Untold Living's mission to provide integrated retirement communities that combine care, hospitality, and community spirit. As construction progresses, local interest in Sundew Court is growing. The development is expected to bring new jobs to the area, with a registered manager and facilities manager positions opening next month, and other roles to be advertised in August. Adrian is actively involved in the recruitment process, seeking individuals who share his passion for kindness, hospitality, and security.

He believes that the staff will be the backbone of the community, fostering an atmosphere where residents can thrive. The first residents are scheduled to move in during October, and Adrian looks forward to welcoming them with open arms. He envisions a vibrant community where residents form friendships, participate in activities, and enjoy peace of mind knowing that support is available if needed. Sundew Court represents a new chapter in retirement living, setting a benchmark for future developments.

With Adrian's leadership and Untold Living's vision, it promises to be a place where residents can truly feel at home. The combination of luxury, care, and community is exactly what modern retirees are seeking, and Adrian is confident that Sundew Court will deliver on all fronts. He concludes: This is not just a job for me; it's a calling. I want to make a difference in people's lives, and Sundew Court gives me that opportunity every day





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