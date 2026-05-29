Experimental HIV Vaccine Elicits Broadly Protective Antibodies in All Tested Monkeys

A new study reports that an experimental vaccine developed by Scripps Research and Karolinska Institute induced broadly neutralizing antibodies against HIV in every rhesus macaque tested, marking the first reliable success of vaccination alone and highlighting the potential for a universal HIV vaccine.

Scientists at Scripps Research and the Karolinska Institute have developed an experimental HIV vaccine that induced broadly protective antibodies in all tested rhesus macaques. This breakthrough, published in Nature on April 29, 2026, represents the first time vaccination alone reliably produced such a response, offering hope for a vaccine effective against the global diversity of HIV strains.

The vaccine targets the apex of HIV's outer spike protein (Env), a region that is highly conserved across nearly all strains. By designing nanoparticles displaying hundreds of copies of this spike protein, the researchers were able to coax the immune system to generate antibodies that recognized and neutralized multiple HIV variants the animals had never encountered.

The study involved six non‑human primates who received a series of immunizations: an initial priming with a carefully selected spike protein followed by boosts with spike variants from other strains. All six developed apex‑targeting antibodies that showed cross‑neutralization of genetically distinct tier‑2 HIV strains-a key benchmark in vaccine research. Richard Wyatt, senior author and professor at Scripps Research, noted the significance of achieving this uniform response across all animals, calling it incredibly gratifying.

Co‑first authors Javier Guenaga and Shridhar Bale emphasized that the apex is a desirable target because it is conserved and known to be the focus of broadly neutralizing antibodies (bnAbs) found in some people living with HIV. The team had previously used a similar nanoparticle platform to elicit bnAbs against the CD4 binding site; the new work extends this success to a second vulnerable region of the virus.

While the results are promising, the experimental vaccine is not yet ready for human trials. Producing clinical‑grade nanoparticles is technically challenging and expensive, prompting the researchers to explore alternative delivery methods-including mRNA vaccines-that could trigger the same protective immune response. The achievement has been hailed as a major step forward in the decades‑long quest for an HIV vaccine that works against the virus's remarkable diversity





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HIV Vaccine Broadly Neutralizing Antibodies Scripps Research Karolinska Institute Apex Env Trimer Nanoparticle Tier-2 Cross-Neutralization Mrna Vaccine

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