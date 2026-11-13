Expert Advice On Habits Weakening The Immune System In Winter

Pharmacist Bhogal outlines seven daily habits that compromise immune defense during winter. Learn how diet, sleep, and oral hygiene impact your body's ability to fight infection.

As temperatures plummet and winter illness spreads, pharmacist Bhogal warns that everyday behaviors are silently undermining the body's natural defenses. The shift to colder weather brings an increase in colds and respiratory viruses, making it essential to understand which common habits reduce immunity and how to correct them before symptoms appear.

Diet And Nutrient Deficiency Risks

One of the most significant threats to immune function is an unbalanced diet that fails to provide adequate fuel for the body. Bhogal explains that the immune system relies heavily on protein and key micronutrients to produce the specialized cells necessary to fight infection. When individuals cut out whole food groups or reduce portion sizes excessively, the body may not receive the building blocks it needs to mount a healthy immune response. This deficiency can lead to a less efficient immune system that struggles to identify and neutralize pathogens effectively. Experts recommend that anyone following a specific dietary plan ensures the regimen remains balanced rather than simply minimizing caloric intake to starvation levels.

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Sleep Rhythm Disruption Effects

While most people focus on the total number of hours spent sleeping, maintaining a consistent schedule is equally critical for immune health. Bhogal notes that the body operates on an internal clock called the circadian rhythm, which regulates when various parts of the immune system are most active. Going to bed at significantly different times each night disrupts this rhythm, even if the overall duration of sleep remains constant. To support this internal clock, experts suggest setting a regular sleep and wake time and establishing a thirty-minute wind-down period before bed. Keeping phones away during this routine helps signal to the body that it is time to rest and allows the immune system to function without interference from screen light.

Alcohol And Gut Health Impact

Alcohol consumption extends beyond immediate social effects to cause long-term damage to the immune system. High levels of alcohol disrupt the way white blood cells respond to infection, making it harder for the body to fight off bacteria and viruses. Additionally, alcohol irritates the gut lining, which triggers inflammation and disrupts normal immune function for up to three days after consumption. This internal irritation compromises the gut barrier, allowing harmful substances to enter the bloodstream and further taxing the immune response. Reducing alcohol intake is a direct way to support gut health and maintain robust immune defenses during the cold season.

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Smoking And Respiratory Damage

Smoking remains one of the most destructive habits for respiratory health and immune capability. Bhogal highlights that tiny hair-like structures called cilia normally help clear inhaled bacteria and viruses before they travel deeper into the lungs. Tobacco smoke damages these structures, allowing harmful particles to stay in the airways for longer periods and significantly increasing the risk of respiratory illness. The damage is not always permanent, as these cilia can grow back when an individual quits smoking. Seeking help through smoking cessation services from a GP or pharmacy can facilitate this recovery and restore natural defense mechanisms.

Chronic Stress And Cortisol

Between financial pressures and the demands of the festive season, chronic stress has become a prevalent issue affecting physical health. Bhogal warns that when stress continues for long periods, the hormone cortisol interferes with how the immune system controls inflammation. This interference makes it harder for the body to fight off bacteria and viruses effectively. Stress also causes repeated rises in blood pressure by making the heart beat faster and the blood vessels narrow. Over time, these repeated spikes may contribute to hypertension, which often develops without obvious symptoms. Individuals facing high stress should consider getting a blood pressure test and reaching out to a doctor if it interferes with daily life.

Oral Hygiene And Systemic Inflammation

Good oral hygiene is linked to a lower risk of systemic inflammation and improved immune function. When plaque builds up, the gums can become inflamed and start to bleed, making it easier for bacteria from the mouth to enter the bloodstream. Regular entry of these bacteria may contribute to low-level inflammation elsewhere in the body, placing extra demands on the immune system. To prevent this, Bhogal advises cleaning between the teeth before brushing, using an interdental brush or floss for tighter gaps. Following this with a toothpaste containing 1,350 to 1,500 parts per million of fluoride, and spitting out the excess without rinsing, helps protect teeth while supporting overall health.