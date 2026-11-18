Body language expert Dr Louise Mahler criticizes Anthony Albanese's posture at the Quad summit in Manila, claiming his gestures signal unprofessionalism and weaken Australia's global standing.

Body language expert Dr Louise Mahler has labeled Prime Minister Anthony Albanese an 'amateur' following his appearance at the Quad summit in Manila. She argues that the Australian leader's specific non-verbal cues during the event undermined the country's credibility on the world stage. The critique focuses on his physical presentation alongside other global heads of state.

Quad Leaders Posture Analysis in Manila

Dr Mahler told the Daily Mail that Anthony Albanese's non-verbal behavior during the summit revealed signs of unprofessionalism. She analyzed his stance while he stood with United States President Donald Trump, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. The gathering took place in the Philippine capital, marking the first time these four leaders met in two years.

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The expert highlighted that Anthony Albanese held his hands in front of his body in a way she found concerning. She contrasted his stance with the more open postures displayed by the other three leaders at the event. Dr Mahler described his specific hand position as 'disrespectful' and 'unprofessional' for a setting where leaders are expected to project unity.

Critique of Defensive Stance and Gestures

She pointed out that Anthony Albanese has long arms but stands with the backs of his hands forward. She noted this is not a standard posture for diplomatic engagements. The other leaders had their hands twisted towards the group, creating a more inclusive visual. When awkward moments arose, Anthony Albanese pulled his hands together in front of his body. Dr Mahler identified this as a very defensive position.

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In contrast, she observed that Donald Trump maintained open arms throughout the interaction. Dr Mahler stated that this defensive posture showed a level of disrespect at that high level of leadership. She argued that leaders at this tier should be physically pulled together and professional. The gesture was described by Dr Mahler as an 'amateur hand position'.

Pattern of Body Language Errors

Dr Mahler claimed that Anthony Albanese's body language showed a pattern repeated across several international summits. She stated this was not an isolated incident but a recurring issue in his public appearances. She said she had been watching his behavior for years and identified consistent errors. Anthony Albanese was noted for shaking hands poorly during diplomatic encounters.

She also mentioned that he would grasp his jaw closed in tense situations. Anthony Albanese was observed holding documents in the wrong way during various events. Dr Mahler asserted that he lacks the necessary skills at the international level as a leader. She suggested some gestures could be linked to stress but argued they reflected a lack of confidence.

Impact on Trust and Diplomatic Relations

The expert criticized Anthony Albanese for hiding his hands under tables during meetings. She claimed this behavior undermines trust with other nations and delegates. Clenching his jaw tight and keeping his lips tight was also cited as a negative trait. She stated these actions are not open or friendly for diplomatic purposes.

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Dr Mahler emphasized that stress at the leadership level requires control over such mannerisms. Anthony Albanese must know what he is doing and execute it properly. She referenced US Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff as a positive example of effective body language. Despite having nothing different to say than other Democrats, his delivery is magnificent. His body language and relation to audiences help build his political profile.

Quad Summit Outcomes and Next Steps

Despite the critique, President Donald Trump joined the other Quad leaders to announce new cooperation. The group revealed plans for joint military exercises to enhance maritime security. They also agreed on measures to secure supplies of critical minerals. This cooperation involves the diplomatic partnership between Australia, India, Japan, and the United States. The summit in Manila represents a significant step in strengthening these alliances.

Dr Mahler concluded that body language becomes increasingly important as leaders rise through the ranks. She stated that the importance is exponential at the highest levels of power. At the level of Anthony Albanese, these details are everything. The analysis suggests that non-verbal communication is as vital as policy decisions in global diplomacy.