Expert Finnish divers suggest wrong tunnel may have led to Italian diving tragedy

A team of expert Finnish divers has suggested that a group of Italian divers may have taken the wrong tunnel while exploring deep-sea caves in the Maldives, leading to their deaths. The group of five experienced scuba divers, including a marine biology professor and her daughter, were found dead in a corridor with a dead end inside the cave complex.

A group of expert Finnish divers may have solved the mystery surrounding the deaths of five Italians who perished while exploring deep-sea caves in the Maldives .

The group, all from Italy, set off to explore caverns in the Vaavu Atoll last Thursday, but never resurfaced. The body of diving instructor Gianluca Benedetti was found near the mouth of the Thinwana Kandu cave on the day the divers disappeared, while the remaining four bodies were located in the cavern's third and final chamber on Monday at a depth of around 165ft.

Mystery has clouded the tragedy, which has been called the worst diving incident in the island nation, and investigators are trying to determine how the group of experienced scuba divers met their fate. Now, a team of expert divers from Finland, who recovered the bodies this week, have suggested the group may have taken the wrong tunnel on their way out of an underwater cave.

The pro-divers, working for Dan Europe - a medical and research organisation dedicated to the health and safety of scuba divers - found the Italians in a corridor with a dead end inside the cave complex, Italy's daily newspaper La Repubblica reported. There was no way out from there, the company's CEO, Laura Marroni, was quoted by La Repubblica as saying.

The group of five included Monica Montefalcone, a marine biology professor with many years of experience; her daughter, Giorgia Sommacal; two young researchers, Federico Gualtieri and Muriel Oddenino; and their Maldives-based guide, Benedetti.

A diver from Finland takes part in a recovery operation for the last two bodies of Italian scuba divers who died in an accident in underwater caves near Vaavu Atoll, Maldives, in this handout photo released on May 20, 2026 Diving tragedy victim Monica Montefalcone, 51, was a respected marine biologist, TV personality, and professor of Tropical Marine Ecology and Underwater Science at the University of Genoa The Finnish divers found the cave near Alimatha begins with a first large, very bright cavern with a sandy bottom, Marroni told the newspaper. At the end of this room is a corridor where there is little light, but visibility, using artificial lighting, was excellent, she said.

The corridor is almost 30 metres long and three metres across and leads to a second chamber of the cave, which is a large, round space with no natural light. Between the corridor and the second chamber is a sandbank. It is easy to get over the sandbank into the second chamber, but when you turn around to leave again, the bank almost looks like a wall, hiding the corridor, La Repubblica reported.

On the left of the sandbank is another corridor - only a few dozen metres long. The divers' bodies were all found inside, as if they had mistaken it for the right one, Marroni told the paper. If they had taken that corridor by mistake, then it would have been very difficult to return, especially with the limited air supply, Marroni said.

The divers were using standard tanks, meaning that, at that depth, they had very little time to visit the second cave, she said. We're talking about 10 minutes, maybe even less, Marroni added. Realising that the path is the wrong one and having little air, perhaps after going back and forth, is terrifying.

Then you breathe quickly, and the air supply decreases, she said. Authorities in the Maldives are investigating how the Italians were allowed to descend to a depth of nearly 200ft when the Indian Ocean country permits a maximum depth of 98ft for tourists. The Finnish divers recovered the technical equipment, including GoPro cameras worn by some of the group, which officials hope will give them a better understanding of how the tragedy unfolded.

It comes as the bodies of the last two divers - Sommacal and Oddenino - were recovered on Wednesday, bringing recovery efforts to an end. Montefalcone's daugter, Giorgia, is among the five divers who died Pictured: Researcher Muriel Oddenino. Her body was recovered from a deep-sea cave on Wednesday Gianluca Benedetti, 44, was a diving instructor.

His body was the first to be found last week Federico Gualtieri, 31, was a researcher and diver among the five who died in the Maldives last week Montefalcone's husband, Carlo Sommacal, said in interviews to Italian media that his wife would have never put her daughter or others at risk. He described her as one of the best divers in the world who had carried out about 5,000 dives and was always conscientious and never reckless.

I’m sorry, I wasn’t there, and I’m no expert, and from what I’m seeing and reading, even the experts don’t have definite answers but are merely making hypotheses – lots of them, he told Reuters in a WhatsApp message. He said last week that footage taken on a GoPro camera could reveal the mystery surrounding their deaths. Speaking to La Repubblica, the devastated husband said: Monica usually had a GoPro when she went divin





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Maldives Italy Finnish Divers Deep-Sea Caves Dive Tragedy Wrong Tunnel Limited Air Supply

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