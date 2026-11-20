Leading experts at a New York panel on men's health emphasized personal health goals, biological aging metrics, and the safe use of peptides and GLP-1 drugs for long-term wellness.

During a TIME100 Talks panel in New York on Thursday titled The Future of Men's Health: From Reactive Treatment to Personalized Prevention, three medical experts discussed how personal life goals should guide healthcare decisions. The event, sponsored by Hims And Hers, addressed how patients can use biological-age tests, peptides, and weight-loss drugs to achieve specific long-term wellness objectives. Dr. Dean Ornish, founder of the Preventive Medicine Research Institute, opened the discussion by emphasizing that understanding why a patient wants to live longer is essential for sustainable habit change.

Reframing Doctor Visits Around Goals

Dr. Anant Vinjamoori, chief medical officer of Hims And Hers, argued that standard medical terminology often limits conversations to existing problems rather than future aspirations. He noted that terms like history of present illness and chief complaint keep the focus on what is wrong instead of what the patient hopes to achieve. Vinjamoori suggested that clinicians should ask patients early in the visit what they hope to get out of their care to identify which preventive steps are worth discussing.

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TIME senior health correspondent Alice Park moderated the panel by asking how doctors could use a routine visit to talk about prevention when a patient presents with a specific complaint. Vinjamoori explained that knowing what a patient wants to stay healthy enough to do, such as dancing at a wedding or writing a book, provides a clear target for medical intervention. This approach helps make changing a habit today feel worth the effort and gives patients a concrete reason to adhere to medical advice.

Defining Aging And Biological Measurement

Alan Cohen, who chairs biological complexity and healthy longevity at Columbia University, addressed the difficulty of defining aging and distinguishing it from general health decline. He explained that scientists who study aging disagree on what it is, when it begins, and whether it can be accurately measured. Cohen stated that health is actually an easier target to measure than aging because it focuses on functional capacity rather than abstract biological markers.

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A biological-age test can estimate how old someone is, but Cohen pointed out that it leaves critical questions about daily life unanswered. He emphasized that a clinician should measure how well someone walks and whether they can perform essential tasks like going to the store. The core question, according to Cohen, is whether a person is able to be and do the things that matter to them in their daily life.

Cautions On Peptides And Drug Evidence

When asked about peptides that some people try on their own to improve health, Vinjamoori warned that there is not a peptide or compound that everyone should take. He raised concerns about the quality of products sold as research use only and noted that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued warnings regarding compounded BPC-157. The agency stated it has too little information to determine whether the compound could harm people.

Ornish described GLP-1 drugs as a possible jumpstart that can help people feel well enough to make changes they can stick with. He referenced a trial that enrolled adults with established cardiovascular disease and a BMI in the overweight or obesity range, while excluding people with diabetes. The study found that those taking semaglutide experienced a lowered relative risk of heart attack, stroke, or cardiovascular death compared to a placebo.

Practical Steps For Immediate Wellness

Park asked where someone who feels overwhelmed by health advice should start. Ornish suggested picking something you can do even on a busy day to build consistency rather than aiming for perfection. He advised that if there is no time to meditate for an hour, one should do it for a minute instead to maintain the habit.

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Ornish also recommended walking around the room while on the phone if a half-hour walk is out of reach. He emphasized that consistency is more important than anything else when trying to establish new health routines. The TIME100 Talk was presented by Hims and focused on moving from reactive treatment to personalized prevention in men's health care.