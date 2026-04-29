Expert Reveals Non-Toxic Method to Deep Clean Shower Grout Without Bleach

A cleaning expert warns against using bleach to clean shower grout, as it can cause discolouration and weaken the material. Instead, a mixture of baking soda, hydrogen peroxide, and Castile soap is recommended for a deep clean that effectively removes mould without damaging the grout.

Cleaning shower tiles is a task that many homeowners find frustrating, yet it remains one of the most essential household chores. The grout—the narrow gaps between bathroom tiles—is particularly vulnerable to mould growth due to its porous nature, which allows moisture to seep in and accumulate.

If left unchecked, this moisture can lead to the formation of unsightly black marks as grime and soap residue become trapped in the grout, quickly turning mouldy. Not only does mould around the shower look unpleasant, but it can also produce a stale odour in the bathroom and prove stubbornly difficult to remove, even with vigorous scrubbing.

However, Leslie, a cleaning expert and founder of Lemon Grove Lane, advises against using bleach to tackle this issue, as non-toxic alternatives can yield better results. Leslie explains that bleach can discolour or strip away the colour of grout, making it fade unevenly or even remove it entirely.

Additionally, bleach can erode the grout, causing it to crack and crumble over time. While many people turn to bleach because it is known for killing surface mould and brightening grout lines, it fails to penetrate deeply enough to eliminate mould entirely. Mould that has already embedded itself in the grout will persist, and since bleach is water-based, the spores will thrive on the moisture, leading to regrowth.

Furthermore, mould cleaning products are often ineffective and can cause significant damage to grout with repeated use, frequently resulting in yellowing or complete removal of the grout from bathroom tiles, as reported by the Express. A more effective approach involves using baking soda, which can penetrate deep into the grout, combined with hydrogen peroxide—a gentler alternative to bleach that is commonly used as a disinfectant and is renowned for its ability to eliminate mould.

To deep clean showers without using bleach, you will need hydrogen peroxide, baking soda, and Castile soap. Hydrogen peroxide is exceptional because it destroys mould spores and damages the proteins essential for their survival, preventing mould from proliferating in the bathroom. Castile soap helps dissolve oils and greasy residues like soap scum, making it easier to extract dirt from the grout and remove those dark marks in the shower.

Baking soda, being abrasive, allows the solution to reach deep into the grout for a thorough cleaning, ensuring that the mould does not return. To begin, combine hydrogen peroxide and baking soda in a bowl, then add Castile soap. Mix the ingredients until they form a paste, which can then be applied between the tiles on the shower floors and walls. Leave the paste undisturbed for 10 minutes to allow the solution to break down the mould.

After the time has elapsed, use a stiff-bristled brush to scrub the grout, and any marks should come away with minimal effort. Finally, rinse the tiles thoroughly and buff them dry with a clean cloth. This method ensures a gleaming shower without the need for harsh chemicals like bleach





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