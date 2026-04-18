Expert Tips for Flawless Makeup on Dry Skin

Celebrity makeup artist shares essential advice for makeup application on dry skin, focusing on hydration and avoiding moisture-stripping products. Learn how to keep your complexion soft and smooth all day.

Navigating the world of makeup can be a delightful exploration, but it becomes particularly challenging when dealing with dry skin . What might leave a friend’s complexion dewy and radiant can, for you, result in a cakey, flaky, and uncomfortable finish. This disparity often stems from the unique needs of different skin types. Dry skin craves consistent moisture and can appear patchy throughout the day if not adequately nourished. While choosing formulas specifically designed for drier complexions is a wise first step, there are also accessible tips and tricks to ensure your makeup application and longevity are optimized. We consulted celebrity makeup artist to gather his expert advice for keeping dry skin soft, smooth, and beautifully complemented by makeup, from morning to night.

Knight emphasizes a crucial directive: steer clear of mattifying products. These are often marketed with terms like blurring and employ silicones to achieve an airbrushed effect. While beneficial for those with normal or oily skin, these formulations can strip dry skin of its essential moisture, leading to a tight and flaky appearance. For those experiencing significant dryness or flaking, Knight suggests applying a rich vitamin E oil to any parched areas. He personally favors Elizabeth Arden’s Eight Hour Cream for its efficacy in minimizing unwanted dryness before makeup application, ensuring a smoother canvas. Another clever technique involves mixing a small amount of your favorite nourishing facial oil directly into your foundation. This simple alteration effectively boosts the formula's hydrating capabilities, providing continuous moisture throughout the wear of your makeup.

To prepare dry skin for makeup, the Laura Mercier Hydrating Primer receives high praise. For an extra hydration boost during winter months, Knight recommends mixing a drop of your regular moisturizer into the primer. If typical primers tend to exacerbate dryness, consider using a tinted moisturizer as your primer instead. This approach offers a degree of coverage while delivering a more profound hydration. Throughout the day, a makeup refreshing spray can be a lifesaver for rehydrating your skin. The Caudalie Beauty Elixir is a favored choice among Knight’s clients with dry skin. Sheet masks, often perceived as a fleeting trend, are remarkably effective for dry skin preparation, especially before significant events like weddings or important occasions, as highlighted by Knight. These provide an intensive moisture infusion, setting the stage for flawless makeup application.

Stylist may earn commission on products purchased through affiliate links within this article. Sign up for the Stylist Daily newsletter for the latest news and must-read features, ensuring you stay engaged in the conversation. By subscribing, you agree to occasionally receive special offers and promotions from Stylist. Newsletters may include online advertisements and content sponsored by carefully selected partners. Your data will never be shared or sold, and you can opt out at any time. For further information, please consult Stylist's privacy policy. The insights provided by Knight offer a comprehensive approach to makeup application for dry skin, emphasizing hydration and gentle product choices to maintain a comfortable and radiant complexion.





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