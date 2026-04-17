Expert Urges Caution: Leg Pain Upon Waking Could Signal Serious Health Concerns

A BBC medical expert warns against dismissing leg pain experienced upon waking, emphasizing it could be an indicator of peripheral arterial disease, a condition linked to heart attacks and strokes. Dr. Xand van Tulleken advises prompt medical evaluation for any unexplained symptoms, highlighting that symptoms like leg pain may not be just a part of aging. The condition, which affects blood vessels and reduces blood flow to the legs, can manifest as intermittent claudication, a deep, heavy ache that subsides with rest. Visible signs such as hair loss, cold feet, slow-healing wounds, skin discoloration, and brittle toenails can also point to the disease. Smoking, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, and diabetes are significant risk factors.

A vital warning has been issued by a BBC medical expert regarding leg pain experienced upon waking. Dr. Xand van Tulleken, speaking on BBC Morning Live, strongly advised the public to never attribute such symptoms to the natural process of aging. While general aches and pains are common, he underscored that specific discomfort in the legs warrants thorough medical investigation.

Presenter Helen Skelton introduced the segment by noting the widespread nature of leg pain, stating that an estimated one in five individuals over the age of 60 live with a blood vessel disorder. Dr. Xand emphatically reinforced the message that any symptom should be understood and explained, rather than dismissed as a consequence of growing older. Whether it be shortness of breath or leg pain, understanding the cause is crucial. He elaborated on the potential culprit being peripheral arterial disease, a condition that, despite its intimidating name, simply refers to problems in the blood vessels of the extremities, such as the legs, rather than the heart or brain. This arterial disease is fundamentally the same process that leads to heart attacks and strokes. Over time, blood vessels can narrow, calcify, harden, and become clogged with cholesterol. This reduction in the available space for blood flow results in an insufficient supply of blood reaching the legs, consequently causing pain. Dr. Xand drew an analogy to angina, or chest pain experienced during exercise, describing leg pain from PAD as similar to angina for the legs. In severe cases, if a blood vessel becomes completely blocked, it can be akin to a heart attack affecting the legs. The National Health Service (NHS) reports that many individuals with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) remain asymptomatic. However, some develop a characteristic pain in their legs when walking, which typically subsides after a few minutes of rest. This condition is known as intermittent claudication. The discomfort can affect one or both legs, range in severity, and generally eases when the affected limbs are rested. Beyond claudication, other symptoms of PAD can include a persistent ache or pain in the legs, especially when at rest, and a feeling of heaviness or cramping. The NHS also cautions that PAD symptoms often develop gradually. A sudden onset or rapid worsening of symptoms could indicate a serious issue requiring immediate medical attention. Dr. Xand further described the quality of the pain, noting that it is typically not present when sitting still. Instead, it arises from a lack of oxygen reaching the leg muscles due to compromised blood vessels. People often describe this pain as a deep, heavy ache, a sensation of not getting enough. He likened it to the muscle pain experienced when pushing beyond one's limits during weightlifting. This type of pain, known as claudication, characteristically disappears with rest. However, Dr. Xand highlighted that other visible changes in the legs can also serve as warning signs. He explained that a reduced blood supply can manifest in several ways. Loss of hair on the legs is a common indicator, as the hair follicles are not receiving sufficient nutrients. Cold feet can also be a symptom, signifying that warm blood is not reaching the extremities. Furthermore, cuts or ulcers that are slow to heal can be a sign that the immune system, transported by the bloodstream, is not reaching these areas effectively, leading to skin breakdown and a lack of essential immune cells. Changes in skin tone, such as a mottled or grayish appearance, suggest insufficient blood flow. Even toenails can offer clues; if they appear unusually thick or brittle, it might be because they are not receiving the necessary nutrients from the bloodstream for healthy growth. Dr. Xand also identified key risk factors that individuals should be aware of. Smoking is cited as a primary contributor to PAD. He also stressed the importance of actively monitoring cholesterol levels, blood pressure, and undergoing regular screenings for diabetes, as these conditions significantly increase the risk of developing peripheral arterial disease





BelfastLive / 🏆 16. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Leg Pain Peripheral Arterial Disease Dr. Xand Van Tulleken Health Warning Intermittent Claudication

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Arsenal Edges Sporting in Champions League First Leg, Tactical AnalysisA tactical analysis of Arsenal's narrow 1-0 victory over Sporting in Lisbon, examining key aspects of the match and assessing Sporting's potential for an upset in the second leg. The analysis highlights Arsenal's defensive strengths, possession struggles, and Sporting's tactical challenges.

Read more »

Tesco card warning as customers told take your money out 'now'Money Saving Expert urges customers to withdraw funds as soon as possible

Read more »

Nottingham Forest in nightmare Europa League ban situation ahead of Porto second legNottingham Forest take on Porto in the second leg of their Europa League quarter-final at the City Ground this week

Read more »

9 best barrel-leg jeans to shop from Uniqlo, Cos and moreUniqlo, M&S, Cos & more: Shop Stylist's edit of the best barrel-leg jeans in blue, pastels & leopard print, perfect to pair with T-shirts, coats and cardigans.

Read more »

Hugo Ekitike to miss World Cup for France after suffering suspected ruptured AchillesThe striker was stretchered off during Liverpool's Champions Leg second leg defeat to PSG

Read more »

Counterfeit Weight-Loss Jabs Proliferate Online, Pharmacies Urge CautionThe National Pharmacy Association (NPA) has issued a stern warning to the public regarding the purchase of weight-loss injections online, with a significant number of websites and social media platforms found to be distributing counterfeit products. The NPA highlights the alarming trend of cloned online pharmacy presences and regulator logos being used by illicit sellers, urging consumers to be vigilant against deals that appear too good to be true and to seek consultation before purchasing medication.

Read more »