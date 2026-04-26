Expert Warns Against Misusing Antihistamines Amid Weight Gain Concerns

NHS GP Dr. Punam Krishan addresses misconceptions about antihistamines, including potential weight gain, and stresses the importance of correct usage, timing, and avoiding interactions with certain foods and drinks.

Millions across the United Kingdom grapple with the discomfort of hay fever and various other allergies, routinely turning to antihistamines for symptom management. Despite the widespread use of these medications, Dr. Punam Krishan , a General Practitioner with the National Health Service ( NHS ), has cautioned against potential misuse and the dangers of abruptly discontinuing treatment based on sensationalized headlines.

Speaking on BBC’s Morning Live, Dr. Krishan specifically addressed concerns regarding a claim linking antihistamine use to weight gain, emphasizing that while a theoretical connection exists due to histamine’s influence on appetite and energy levels, the evidence supporting significant weight gain, particularly with newer, non-drowsy antihistamines, remains limited. She strongly advised against panic and self-interruption of medication, suggesting instead that individuals experiencing increased hunger or fatigue consult their GP to explore alternative antihistamine options.

Dr. Krishan explained the fundamental mechanism of antihistamines: they function by blocking histamine, a chemical released by the body in response to perceived threats. In allergic reactions and hay fever, this response is often exaggerated, leading to familiar symptoms such as sneezing, coughing, nasal congestion, itchy or watery eyes, diminished sense of smell, headaches, and fatigue. She highlighted that effective antihistamine use extends beyond simply choosing a medication; timing and consistency are crucial.

She revealed she has been prescribing antihistamines as early as February in some cases, advocating for a proactive approach to seasonal allergies. Furthermore, she debunked the myth of developing a tolerance to antihistamines, assuring viewers that continued use of an effective medication is perfectly acceptable. Conversely, she warned against the practice of stopping medication once symptoms subside, as this can lead to the development of ‘rebound symptoms’, exacerbating the initial condition.

Dr. Krishan emphasized that there isn’t a universally ‘best’ antihistamine, encouraging individuals to experiment with different options until they find one that provides relief and then maintain consistent use. The NHS website offers a helpful tool to aid in this process and provide further information about specific antihistamines. Beyond timing and consistency, Dr. Krishan revealed a lesser-known interaction affecting the absorption of certain antihistamines, specifically fexofenadine.

She explained that fexofenadine relies on a specific transporter in the gut for absorption, and certain fruit juices – orange, grapefruit, and apple juice – can effectively block this transporter, reducing the medication’s effectiveness by as much as 70%. Both Dr. Krishan and the NHS website recommend taking fexofenadine with water and avoiding these fruit juices for several hours before and after administration.

She also cautioned against combining antihistamines with alcohol, as alcohol can worsen hay fever symptoms by increasing histamine levels or amplify the sedative effects of some antihistamines, potentially impairing alertness and reaction time. Dr. Krishan’s advice underscores the importance of informed antihistamine use, emphasizing the need to consult healthcare professionals and utilize reliable resources like the NHS website to optimize treatment and avoid potential complications.

Ultimately, she advocates for a personalized approach, tailoring medication choices and usage patterns to individual needs and circumstances





new_magazine / 🏆 72. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Antihistamines Hay Fever Allergies NHS Dr. Punam Krishan Medication Health Advice

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BBC Expert Delivers Grim Reality Check Over Trump's Iran War ClaimsKevin Schofield is HuffPost UK's political editor and is based at Westminster. He has been a political journalist for more than 20 years, and in that time has worked for the Press Association, The Scotsman, The Herald, Daily Record, The Sun and PoliticsHome.

Read more »

Driving test expert explains what road sign on 'dangerous' street really meansIf you're preparing for your theory exam, it's so important to know what the road signs mean. Now a driving test expert revealed what this symbol means on a 'dangerous' street

Read more »

Ginger can stay fresh for six months using cooking expert's simple storage tipCookbook author, Maria Keenan is keen to help UK shoppers who are tired of their fresh ginger going off before they've had a chance to use it - and her storage 'hack' ensures you can use it for up to six months

Read more »

Cooking expert shares ginger storage hack that provides up to 6 months of freshnessA cooking expert has shared how to keep ginger fresh for up to six months using a simple storage method that reduces food waste and saves money on your weekly shop

Read more »

Mother Confronts Driver Misusing Parent and Child Parking SpaceA mother publicly shared her experience confronting individuals parking in designated parent and child bays without children, sparking a discussion about the misuse of these spaces and the frustration it causes for parents who genuinely need them. The story highlights the lack of penalties for misuse and the common issue of inconsiderate parking.

Read more »

Mum's 'perfect response' to drivers misusing supermarket parent and child parking spacesA mum shared her frustration when it comes to people who park in parent and child spaces without their children

Read more »